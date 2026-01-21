Expanded its route network to strengthen connectivity to more than 100 global destinations

Welcomed four new international airlines to its growing network

Introduced new services to streamline procedures and enhance the passenger experience

Renewed international accreditations, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and service excellence

Maintained a strong global presence at leading international travel and aviation exhibitions

Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has announced record-breaking results for Sharjah International Airport in 2025, welcoming 19.48 million passengers, up from 17.1 million in 2024 and 15.36 million in 2023, marking a strong 13.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

Sharjah Airport continued its upward trajectory across passenger traffic, aircraft movements and air cargo volumes, driven by the expansion of its destination network, stronger partnerships and a growing portfolio of international accreditations. These milestones further reinforce the airport’s position as a leading hub for air transport and logistics.

Aircraft movements also reached a new high, with 116,657 flights recorded in 2025, compared to 107,760 in 2024 and 98,433 in 2023, representing an 8.3% increase. The growth underscores the airport’s expanding role in regional and international connectivity and reflects sustained momentum supported by network expansion, rising tourism demand and enhanced operational capacity.

Air Cargo Growth

Air cargo operations at Sharjah Airport also continue strong momentum, with total handled volumes reaching 204,323 tonnes in 2025, compared to 195,909 tonnes in 2024 and 141,358 tonnes in 2023, reflecting an upward trajectory in the performance of this vital sector.

Sea Freight

Sea freight services through Sharjah Airport recorded steady growth over the past three years, with handling volumes reaching 12,566 tonnes in 2023 and 14,035 tonnes in 2024, before rising to 16,770 tonnes in 2025. This upward trend reflects growing demand for this logistics corridor and its role in supporting trade flows and strengthening the integration of global supply chains.

The sustained growth highlights Sharjah Airport’s expanding capabilities as a logistics gateway linking Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The increase was supported by continued demand for integrated air freight solutions, sea-air cargo operations and partnerships with leading international cargo carriers, reinforcing Sharjah’s strategic position within global supply chains.

Long-Term Strategy

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the 2025 results reflect the success of the airport’s long-term strategy and its strong commitment to operational excellence. He noted that the steady rise in passenger and cargo volumes aligns with Sharjah Airport’s goals to increase capacity, enhance service quality and support the emirate’s broader economic and tourism ambitions.

H.E. Al Midfa added that continued investment in infrastructure, digital systems and sustainability initiatives remains central to the airport’s growth agenda, alongside strengthening partnerships with airlines and logistics operators.

Supporting Economic Growth

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the exceptional performance in 2025 reflects the growing role the airport continues to play in supporting travel and business activity, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a key hub in regional and international markets.

H.E. Sheikh Faisal Al Qasimi noted that the airport’s growth is underpinned by advanced infrastructure, efficient governance and a supportive regulatory environment, enabling Sharjah Airport to meet rising demand efficiently while maintaining high operational and service standards.

New Destinations

In this context, Sharjah Airport continued to expand its flight network in 2025 by adding new direct routes to major global capitals and cities. Air Arabia launched direct flights from Sharjah Airport to Krabi in Thailand, Munich in Germany, Prague in the Czech Republic, Warsaw Modlin in Poland, Vienna in Austria, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Sochi in Russia.

In addition, Air Arabia recently announced the launch of direct flights from Sharjah Airport to London in the United Kingdom, scheduled to commence in March 2026. Sharjah Airport also expanded its network in 2025 with the addition of new destinations in Iran, including Ahvaz, Qeshm and Bandar Abbas, further strengthening regional connectivity.

Expanding Air Connectivity

In 2025, four new international airlines joined Sharjah Airport’s network, including Oman’s SalamAir, Iran’s Caspian Airlines, Syria’s Fly Cham and Ethiopian Airlines. This expansion connected passengers to more than 100 global destinations and further strengthened the airport’s air connectivity network.

Enhancing Services

Sharjah Airport Authority continues to enhance the passenger experience, boost cargo efficiency and improve its environmental performance, supporting Sharjah’s economic diversification and strengthening the UAE’s aviation sector. These ongoing efforts reflect Sharjah Airport Authority’s commitment to continuous improvement, supporting Sharjah’s economic diversification and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global aviation centre.