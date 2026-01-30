Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, “may God protect him”, to celebrate the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and the sisterly State of Kuwait starting from 29 January and for one week across all emirates, Sharjah Airport is extending a special welcome to travellers arriving from Kuwait, offering a dedicated hospitality programme throughout the celebration period.

This initiative reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and reinforces the values of brotherhood and solidarity, rooted in the strong historical ties that have united the two nations and their peoples for decades. Held under the slogan “The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever”, the celebration embodies the depth of relations founded on fraternity, mutual affection, and close cooperation. It also highlights the strength of travel movement between the two brotherly countries, with Sharjah Airport operating 21 scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Kuwait, enhancing air connectivity and supporting the movement and exchange between the two peoples.

On 29 January, Sharjah Airport welcomed the inaugural flight arriving from the sisterly State of Kuwait with a traditional water cannon salute, creating a festive scene that reflects the depth of fraternal relations and symbolises the significance of this national occasion.

Throughout the celebration period, Sharjah Airport is offering a comprehensive welcome programme for travellers arriving from Kuwait. This includes dedicated passport control counters, traditional Emirati hospitality with Arabic coffee, the distribution of symbolic gifts, performances by folk bands, a designated photo corner, and themed branding and slogans expressing the strength and depth of the brotherly ties between the two nations.

Sharjah Airport remains committed to delivering a smooth and seamless travel experience through its advanced operational ecosystem, ensuring efficient procedures and passenger comfort, while continuing to strengthen fraternal bonds with sisterly nations and friends and promoting the values of closeness and unity among peoples.