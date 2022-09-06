With this new contract award, AERTEC strengthens its activity in the Middle East region, where the company has a commercial office since 2019 and from which it executes other projects in countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, or Jordan, among others.



AERTEC, an international company specializing in the aerospace and defense industry and in the airport sector, is executing the initial phase for the implementation of CDMC (Airport Collaborative Decision Making Center) at Sharjah Airport (United Arab Emirates) and as part of Sharjah Airport Expansion Program. The objective is to improve real-time management of airport operations, optimizing coordination and efficiency of resources and is part of the overall Airport services upgrades.



Positioned in the global airport industry as one of the engineering firms with the strongest aeronautical focus, AERTEC has been selected by Sharjah Airport to develop the first phase of this program. In these first weeks of work, the Spanish multinational will analyze how operations and opportunity of improvement are managed at the Emirati airport, in order to propose improvements by updating or modifying procedures and defining a system that reduces response times and/or enables real-time resolution of incidents that may arise at the airport.



This project adds to the knowledge and experience that AERTEC already brings in similar programs and in the optimization of airport operations, thanks to its own innovation development initiatives and new technologies aimed at achieving efficient and safe management of airport processes through comprehensive technological solutions.

AERTEC grows its airport project portfolio in the Middle East



"The Sharjah Airport project strengthens AERTEC's position in the region, where our activity continues to grow in the field of airport consulting and design services", explains Yousef Al Jaouni, Director of Operations and Head of Business Development at AERTEC for the Middle East. "In fact, during the pandemic we were able to maintain our workload and even grow it, due to the type of services we offer; and this is translating not only into a greater number of projects but also into the growth of our office in the Middle East," adds Yousef Al Jaouni.



Since 2019, the international firm operates a commercial office in the United Arab Emirates from which it manages different projects, especially in the area of airports, in countries such as Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



From this regional office, in addition to projects in the airport sector, AERTEC explores and manages other market opportunities to expand its sphere of action in sectors such as aerospace or defense, with significant growth prospects in the Middle East.

-Ends-



About AERTEC



AERTEC is an international company specializing in aerospace technology. The company celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022 and develops its activity in the aerospace, defense, and airport industries.



AERTEC is the preferred supplier (Tier 1) of engineering services for AIRBUS in all its divisions: Commercial, Helicopters, Defense and Space, at the different AIRBUS sites globally. Its participation in the main global aeronautical programs stands out, such as the A400M, A330MRTT, A350XWB, A320, Beluga and the C295, among others.



The company designs embedded systems for aircraft, unmanned aerial platforms, and guidance solutions, both in the civil and military fields. It has light tactical UAS of its own design and technology, such as the TARSIS 75 and TARSIS 25, for observation and surveillance applications and also for support to military operations. Likewise, it designs, manufactures, and deploys systems for the digitization of work environments and the automation of functional tests, under the smart factory global concept.



As regards the airport sector, the company is positioned as the engineering firm with the strongest aeronautical focus, partaking in investment, planning and design studies, consultancy services for airport operations and terminal area and airfield process improvement. It has references in more than 160 airports distributed in more than 40 countries in five continents.



AERTEC’s staff consists of a team of more than 600 professionals, and has companies registered in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Colombia, Peru, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.



For more information please contact:

AERTEC’s Press Office

Celia Ruiz

cruiz@euromediagrupo.es