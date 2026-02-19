Dubai, United Arab Emirates – This Ramadan, Keeta, the on-demand food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, is introducing KeeShare, a thoughtful meal-sharing initiative on the Keeta app that enables customers, if they choose, to add an extra meal to their order to be shared with their delivery rider.

The added meal is prepared by more than 1,200 restaurants across the UAE and is handed directly to the rider at pickup; a simple, practical gesture of generosity inspired by the spirit of sharing during the holy month.

KeeShare is designed to be a natural part of every order, enabling customers and restaurants to take part in a simple act of sharing, bringing customers, restaurants, and riders together through a seamless, order-based experience that is respectful, optional, and culturally aligned.

This initiative reflects Keeta’s focus on making it easier for customers and restaurants to connect through small, meaningful gestures during Ramadan; in a way that feels natural and practical for everyone involved.

A number of restaurants across the UAE are participating in KeeShare this Ramadan, including, Maraheb, Laffah, Papa Johns Pizza, Zaatar W Zeit, Texas Chicken, and Burger King, among others.

KeeShare initiative is live on the Keeta app throughout Ramadan, from 5pm to 5am.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.