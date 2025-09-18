Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, has renewed its partnership with Sharaf Travel, one of the UAE’s leading travel management companies, through a long-term agreement. The extended collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric travel solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers and businesses.

Through this partnership, Sharaf Travel is adopting a range of advanced Amadeus solutions which includes NDC-X, Fare Optimizer and B2B Wallet, a solution that integrates a third-party payment services provider to help travel agencies pay all their suppliers utilizing virtual cards. Together, these technologies strengthen Sharaf Travel’s retailing capabilities and enable more personalized offerings for both corporate and leisure travellers.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director of Amadeus Gulf shares: "We are proud to deepen our partnership with Sharaf Travel, a trusted name in travel management across the UAE and Oman. This renewed agreement reflects our shared vision to accelerate digital transformation and redefine the way travel is sold and experienced. With our advanced solutions, from dynamic pricing with Fare Optimizer to personalized offers via NDCX, Sharaf Travel is perfectly positioned to deliver even greater value, efficiency, and choice to its customers. Together, we are shaping the future of travel by making it more connected, intelligent, and customer-focused."

Jayaram Vaidyanathan Iyer, Managing Director of Sharaf Travel Group shares: "At Sharaf Travel, we are dedicated to adopting the latest technologies that empower our teams and delight our customers. Our collaboration with Amadeus helps us deliver seamless, personalized travel services at scale, with the flexibility to expand our online footprint and enhance fare competitiveness. The integration of B2B Wallet also ensures secure and efficient payment processing, supporting our yearly commitment to continually elevate our services."

By leveraging Amadeus NDC-X and Fare Optimizer, Sharaf Travel now has access to richer, more dynamic airline content and improved pricing strategies. This allows travellers to enjoy more relevant options and better value, while agents benefit from greater efficiency in their operations. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for travel retailing and customer satisfaction in the Gulf region.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere with the help of innovation, partnerships, and responsibility to people, places, and the planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry by enabling more open ways of working and more connected ways of thinking, all centered around the traveler. The Amadeus open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem, from startups to large industry players and governments, transforming how travel works.

We are committed to making travel a force for social and environmental good. As a collective responsibility, we strive to protect and enhance the people and places we visit, ensuring that travel continues to contribute positively to our world.

Innovation is at the heart of Amadeus. Our diverse global workforce represents over 150 nationalities who are passionate about travel and technology, constantly addressing real challenges with forward-thinking solutions. Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC as part of the IBEX 35. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com