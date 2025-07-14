In a historic milestone, Shapoorji Pallonji, India’s 158-year-old real estate and construction giant, has officially completed its first-ever international and finest residential development, Imperial Avenue, in Downtown Dubai, marking a bold new chapter in the group’s global expansion journey.

Rising 45 storeys and offering panoramic views of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal, Imperial Avenue boasts a 10,000 square foot grand entrance lobby and ultra-luxe amenities complete with infinity pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and recreation areas coupled with sustainability features like solar panels and grey water treatment. With the Building Completion Certificate in hand from Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Shapoorji Pallonji is currently hosting homeowners for property inspection and handover.

Backed by AED 1.4 billion in investments, including funding from London-based Hayfin Capital and the UAE’s Commercial Bank International, the project is a bold move that reinforces Dubai’s appeal as a strategic market for international developers.

Announcing the completion, Mr. Cyrus Engineer - SP International Property Developers, said: “Imperial Avenue is more than a luxury tower; it’s a statement of intent. By combining our Indian engineering legacy with Dubai’s futuristic standards, we aren’t just handing over apartments but delivering a sustainable, tech-enabled lifestyle in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious address."

Aligning its expansion strategy with the global epicenter of luxury living, Dubai and the UAE were Shapoorji Pallonji’s obvious choice for mapping international boundaries. With unmatched demand from international buyers and Downtown Dubai’s appreciation potential consistently delivering at 8-12% ROI for luxury properties, the developer has confidently invested its legacy in Dubai’s future-ready real estate markets. “Dubai’s ambition mirrors our own—to create iconic, sustainable landmarks. Downtown’s dynamism offered the perfect stage to debut our international residential expertise." Mr. Cyrus Engineer added.

Attracting buyers from over 60 nationalities, the project offers a curated mix of 1- to 5-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and podium villas with private pools, designed to meet rising demand for larger, high-end homes with smart integrations and a hotel-calibre lifestyle. With sales expected to reach approximately AED 2 billion, this venture marks a significant milestone. As the group enters the international markets, this venture is a symbol of Shapoorji Pallonji’s transformation into a global luxury developer, cementing its position in Dubai’s real estate renaissance.

About Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd

Established in 1865 in India, SP is a globally diversified institution, with a leading presence in the sectors of Engineering & Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Water, Energy, and Financial Services. It has a strong employee base of over 70,000 people, delivering end-to-end solutions across 70 nations. SP’s focus is on building megastructures, developing multifaceted iconic landmarks, driving innovative technologies in water management, renewable energy, oil & gas, and power, all with good governance and sustainable development, to engineer a better planet.

About Imperial Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Imperial Avenue – SP’s finest residential development to date is an exclusive collection of luxury homes in Downtown Dubai overlooking Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. Complete with five levels of free-flowing podiums and state-of-the-art facilities, Imperial Avenue consists of 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments, 4- and 5-bedroom penthouses, 3-bedroom villas, and 4- and 5-bedroom villas with private pools at the podium level. Standing 45 storeys tall with 424 apartments and 5 levels of parking, Imperial Avenue emphasizes opulent living spaces offering high-quality living. With modular kitchens, designer bathrooms, and private decks, every apartment is unique.