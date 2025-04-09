Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai is a new ultra-luxury, mixed-use development comprising two crystalline-inspired tiered towers in the heart of Downtown Dubai

A development by H&H, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai will feature exquisite architecture and sophisticated interiors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shamal – the Dubai-based diversified investment firm, has announced that it has awarded the Main Works Contract for the upcoming Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai to Arabian Construction Co. (ACC). The renowned UAE-based contractor specialises in complex construction and infrastructure projects, with many iconic developments within its portfolio including impressive high-rises and five-star hotels, both in the UAE and internationally. Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai will comprise an ultra-luxury hotel and branded residences offering impressive privileges and an enriched lifestyle. The prestigious mixed-use development will stand as an emblem of elegance, complementing the impressive skyline of Downtown Dubai offering views of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Groundbreaking for the distinctive project took place in January 2024; with all enabling works and infrastructure packages now 100% complete, the main works contractor will start mobilization imminently. Arabian Construction Co., appointed as the Main Works Contractor, brings a wealth of expertise in executing complex design structures. This proven capability ensures a deep understanding of the distinctive architectural and design requirements of Baccarat Hotel and Residences, positioning them perfectly to bring the vision to life.

“We are delighted to mark another milestone in our journey to enrich Dubai's world-class skyline with the legendary Baccarat brand. We are particularly pleased to partner with such a well-established and accomplished contractor in this dynamic city,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal. “A development of the calibre of Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai – representing exquisite hospitality and living – demands the best in the industry for every element, and we are confident that our development partners H&H alongside Arabian Construction Co. will enable us to fulfil our promise to deliver the ultimate in luxury for both our visitors and residents alike.”

Baccarat is known the world over for its rich brand ethos and long history of blending refined craftsmanship with meticulous attention to detail, creating breathtaking spaces that exude authentic elegance. It is developed by H&H, a Dubai-based real estate investor, developer and asset manager, alongside exquisite architecture of the world-renowned Studio Liebeskind and sophisticated interiors by 1508 London.

Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H. said: “We are proud to partner with Shamal on developing this architectural landmark that will add greater allure to the city’s skyline. We are pleased to have Arabian Construction Co. on board to build further on our vision of creating exceptional experiences through development and design.

Maher Merehbi, Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Construction Co. said: “We are proud to be named as the main contractor for the prestigious Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai, which will be a beacon of luxury and elegance on Downtown Dubai’s awe-inspiring skyline. Our considerable expertise and experience make us the ideal partner for such an iconic brand as Baccarat, and our passion for excellence and the highest of quality and standards is shared with Shamal and H&H. Together, we look forward to bringing this magnificent development to life.”

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

About Baccarat Hotel & Resorts

Baccarat Hotel & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than 250-year-old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA).

About H&H

H&H, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

About ACC Group

ACC Group is a premier multinational construction company with a portfolio that includes some of the Middle East, Africa and India’s most iconic and sophisticated construction masterpieces.

Founded in 1967, ACC has been a driving force in the construction industry for over five decades, delivering innovation, precision, and quality at every stage of the development cycle. The company’s expertise spans the full spectrum of project delivery — from design and engineering to construction, development, and infrastructure financing — with a consistent focus on excellence.

With a legacy built on iconic achievements, ACC continues to shape skylines across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Its portfolio features some of the world’s most ambitious and technically demanding developments, including ultra-luxury high-rises, five-star hotels, world-class hospitals, and cutting-edge smart buildings — each standing as a testament to ACC’s enduring commitment to excellence.