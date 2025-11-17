Dubai: SgurrEnergy, a global leader in renewable energy engineering and integrated technical consultancy with over 23 years of experience, has achieved a major milestone by delivering 39 GW of renewable energy capacity across the MENA region. This reaffirms its role as a key partner in MENA’s clean energy transition and its commitment to driving large-scale renewable energy capacity in the region.

SgurrEnergy has established a strong footprint across 15+ countries in the MENA region, by helping developers, investors, and utilities navigate regulatory frameworks and deliver large-scale solar, BESS, and hybrid projects. The company has advised on Iraq’s largest solar + storage portfolio and played a pivotal role in utility-scale PV and battery projects across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, offering technical due diligence, design optimisation, and EPC evaluation to ensure project bankability and operational excellence.

It also serves as the technical advisor for one of the region’s largest integrated renewable developments, a 3 GW solar portfolio with up to 500 MWh of battery storage, supported by nearly 1,000 km of HVDC transmission lines and a two-year programme for technology transfer, training, and O&M. As part of this engagement, SgurrEnergy is conducting Environmental & Social (E&S) scoping for 15 sites, covering impact assessments, mitigation strategies, and compliance with international sustainability standards.

Through its Inspection Services, SgurrEnergy ensures quality and reliability across solar assets. For Phelan Energy, it conducted detailed QA/QC inspections on projects ranging from 4 MWp to 86 MWp, reinforcing its reputation for consistent, high-quality technical expertise across the region. As SgurrEnergy deepens its regional impact, the company remains focused on driving innovation, reliability, and sustainability across every project.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Arif Aga, Director, SgurrEnergy, said, “The MENA region is rapidly emerging as a global clean-energy leader. We support this transition with solutions tailored to the region’s unique climate and grid needs. Our presence reflects commitment to advancing robust, responsible renewable projects.”

Resonating with this, Dr. Khaled Addoweesh, Director of SgurrEnergy (Arabia), said, “With our deep understanding of the region’s unique energy landscape, we are committed to accelerating the MENA region’s clean energy transition through innovative engineering solutions and partnerships that deliver lasting impact.”

Backed by a global team of engineers and experts, SgurrEnergy delivers end-to-end project support, from feasibility and engineering to due diligence and grid studies, helping de-risk assets and enable high-performance renewable projects. With global expertise and local insight, SgurrEnergy provides sustainable, future-ready energy solutions.

