SGCA introduces a new award category titled ‘Best Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Communication to Serve Community’

The award titled 'Best Innovation in Communication' falls under SGCA’s international awards and features two subcategories



Sharjah: With a commitment to recognising the use of futuristic technologies like AI as well as modern innovations in government communication practises in the region and globally to better serve the public and communities, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has introduced specialised categories in the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) for communication experts and creatives, including youth, that have developed communication campaigns aligning with future aspirations in the UAE and around the world.

The award categories, "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Communication to Serve Community" and ’Best Innovation in Communication", reflect Sharjah's and SGMB’s commitment to continue rewarding excellence, agility, and creativity in government communication practises while also offering their prestigious global stage to highlight the latest innovations and achievements in the field so as to serve as an inspiration for upcoming communications professionals.

Government entities, the private sector and individuals in the UAE, the region and around the world are eligible to submit their applications to SGCA’s different categories until August 15.

Serving communities through AI-powered communication

A new international category, "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Communication to Serve Community", is open to government, semi-government, and private entities that have creatively implemented AI technologies in communication to serve communities. This category will honour those who achieved tangible and scalable results and beneficial public outcomes.

Taking communication innovation to the next level

The international category ‘Best Innovation in Communication’, is divided into two sub-categories: ‘Best Innovation in Government Communication’, which is open to government, semi-government, and private institutions that have spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives to drive their communication objectives. The award recognises skilled, communications-led development of future plans that offer hands-on solutions to overcome unique and pressing challenges faced within specific environments while staying true to ethical practices to realise the target audience’s aspirations.



Meanwhile, the ‘Best Initiative within the Annual Youth Challenge’ subcategory invites those who participate in workshops, activities, and challenges at the prestigious International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) to be eligible for the award. The workshops are held in partnership with renowned international institutions and serve as a platform for nurturing the capabilities of the younger generations in government communication.