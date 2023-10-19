By offering a higher efficiency level than previous power generation assets installed in Sharjah, the three GE Vernova 9HA.01 turbines are expected to help generate up to 4 million tons of fewer carbon dioxide emissions per annum when compared to generating the same amount of electricity with legacy technology – the equivalent of taking up to one million cars off the roads of the UAE.

Sharjah, UAE: In the run-up to COP28, Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA), Sharjah Hamriyah Independent Power Company (SHIPCO), and GE Vernova (NYSE: GE) announced commercial operations of all three blocks at the Hamriyah Independent Power Plant (IPP). The combined cycle facility is the most efficient gas power plant operating in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) today, helping to reduce the carbon intensity of power generated in Sharjah. By offering a significantly higher efficiency level than previous power generation assets installed in the emirate, the three GE Vernova 9HA.01 turbines are expected to help SEWA generate an additional 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of power with up to 4 million fewer tons of carbon dioxide emissions per annum when compared to generating the same amount of electricity with legacy technology. This is the equivalent of taking up to one million cars off the roads of the UAE.

GE Vernova’s Gas Power business provided turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and delivered three 9HA.01 gas turbines powering three H84 generators, three STF-D650 steam turbines powering three A74 generators, and three heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) for the facility. It also plans to provide parts, repairs, and maintenance services for power generation assets at the site for about 25 years.

His Excellency Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) said, “At SEWA, we are committed to meeting Sharjah’s growing energy needs with more reliable, affordable, and sustainable power, and to supporting the UAE’s plan towards transitioning to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Hamriyah IPP is an integral part of SEWA’s 2030 Roadmap and our strategy to strengthen Sharjah’s grid with lower carbon power. We are delighted to have collaborated with industry-leading organizations such as SHIPCO and GE Vernova on this project, which is expected to help meet up to 40 percent of Sharjah’s electricity needs.

Omar Almulla, Chairman of SHIPCO said, “The significant milestone of commercial operations of all three blocks at the Hamriyah IPP was the result of over 11 million hours of work done by more than 1,500 people from over 20 countries from across SEWA, SHIPCO, GE Vernova, and other stakeholders. Together, we are committed to adding power capacity in the UAE, while lowering the carbon intensity of electricity generated to help address the global climate challenge and keep powering growth.”

GE Vernova’s H-class gas turbine technology has helped deliver two world records for combined cycle efficiency. More than 140 units have been ordered to date, with the technology accumulating over 1.8 million operating hours. Furthermore, the technology offers tremendous flexibility, ramping power output up and down quickly to help stabilize the grid as more variable renewable energy comes online. It also has the capability to burn up to 50 percent by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas, with a technology roadmap up to 100 percent. Future plans include a combined cycle configuration with a post-combustion capture system aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90 percent.

“The Hamriyah IPP was a special project in many regards. From the innovative financing structure to the global workforce that executed it, including during the toughest period of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the record-setting GE Vernova H-class technology powering it – the successful commercial operation of all three blocks at the plant is testament to the strength of SEWA’s vision and the dedicated efforts of all involved,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa at GE Vernova’s Gas Power business.

In 2019, GE Vernova’s Financial Services business and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation announced a co-development project and raised ~US$ 1 billion in project financing from private and public financial institutions to support construction and operations. On reaching financial close, the co-developers formed an equity consortium, SHIPCO, for the project with Shikoku Electric Power Company and Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of Sharjah Government, to build, own, and operate the project.

GE Vernova has played an important role in supporting the development of the energy sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for over 80 years. The company’s investments in the UAE include its Jebel Ali Service Center in Dubai, which provides advanced maintenance, testing, and repairs solutions for generators and gas turbines, and has served more than 80 customers from over 35 countries.

About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name –it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose,The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Abeer Masood

Communications Director, Middle East & Africa

GE Vernova

abeer.masood@ge.com

Kelly Home | Nivine William

ASDA’A BCW

kelly.home@bcw-global.com

nivine.william@bcw-global.com