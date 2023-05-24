Dubai: Sennheiser Middle East has gifted select audio equipment and accessories from its own range along with sensory goods sourced from the market to fulfil a part of Al Noor Training Centre’s ‘wish list’. Sennheiser Middle East’s gifts will be utilised in the school auditorium to improve its sound and elevate the experience of users.

As one of Dubai’s oldest centres for training students with disability, Al Noor has been bettering the lives of people of determination for more than 40 years. The work requires high resources, and the operations are partly financed by the generosity of donors. The centre maintains an active ‘wish list’ of products for donors who prefer to contribute in kind.

The Training Centre auditorium is the hub of physical activities enjoyed by the students. Superior sound will enhance the experience of those who use the facility and the leisure goods gifted by Sennheiser Middle East are expected to improve the overall quality of life for the students, making their recreation time more enjoyable and engaging.

Al Noor Director Ms Ranjini Ramnath says,” Al Noor is delighted to have these gifts from Sennheiser Middle East. Picked from our wish list makes them even more meaningful. The systems gifted by Sennheiser will enhance the audio experience in our auditorium, which is a boon to the school. Our auditorium is used regularly by students for various activities. We were happy to receive the entire Sennheiser Middle East team at the school and share our initiatives with them. We depend on Corporates like Sennheiser to be able to offer quality assistance to our students.”

Shraddha Mukul, Marketing Manager, Sennheiser Middle East said “Sennheiser Middle East is delighted to help Al Noor Training Centre. As an establishment with more than 40 years of assisting students of determination to overcome varied challenges, we are happy that some of our audio products will help them, and we wanted to add other goods with the idea of improving learning time among the students. Our team’s visit to Al Noor has been an enlightening experience.”

Al Noor Training Centre has a high teacher-student ratio to ensure adequate attention is paid to students. The fees charged to parents are comparable to those at other schools as the balance is financed by the community through numerous initiatives. Sennheiser Middle East’s generous donation of audio equipment and leisure goods to Al Noor Training Centre is a testament to social responsibility and community welfare. The contribution will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of the students and is a shining example of the difference that corporate support can make in society.

About Al Noor

Al Noor is a non-profit organization that provides holistic development to an individual with disabilities with the intention of integrating them into mainstream society. The Centre relies on fundraising and sponsorship from corporates/communities to cover the costs of running the Centre.

The Al Noor Training Centre was established in 1981 with just 8 children. Since then, it has expanded, to enrich the lives of hundreds of children and young adults with various physical and cognitive challenges.

The Centre follows a holistic approach to the well-being and development of all students, who benefit from individualized, specially designed programmes to suit their specific needs. Its broad curriculum covers all areas of training and development and offers a wide range of therapies, vocational training, work placement schemes, co-curricular activities, and satellite programmes – all designed to support students and their families every step of the way.

Today the centre has 190+ students from 28 nationalities, who enjoy the excellent facilities of the purpose-built centre. The purpose-built facility of the Centre premises located in Al Barsha was generously donated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

About the Sennheiser brand:

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.