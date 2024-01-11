Dubai, UAE: Selfdrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform, anticipates a 20 percent increase in demand for car subscriptions and a 10 percent increase in car rentals in the year 2024. According to the company, car rentals provide unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to select the most suitable vehicle for specific needs. Whether it's a short business trip, a weekend getaway, or a family vacation, car rentals offer tailored solutions without the long-term commitment associated with ownership.

“There has been a fundamental shift in consumer preferences, with more people recognizing the advantages of car rentals over ownership. As such, Selfdrive is well-positioned to meet this rising demand and provide innovative solutions that redefine the way individuals approach on-demand mobility,” said Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae

Selfdrive, currently manages over USD 1 billion worth of assets on its platforms. To meet the rising demand, the company has also announced an exclusive app offer for, which runs until the end of this month. Exclusively accessible through the Selfdrive.ae mobile app, customers can avail a flat AED 50 discount on the total amount for monthly bookings of selected cars within the Selfdrive.ae fleet. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, customers can download the Selfdrive.ae app, browse eligible cars, and apply the promo code during the booking process.

Selfdrive is the largest car subscription and car rental mobility platform that intertwines technology with on-demand mobility. Operating across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and extending to the UK and Ireland, the company collaborates with top car manufacturers and dealerships to manage a robust fleet ready to serve you. Whether it's a rental for a day, a subscription for a month, or a lease for a year, the Selfdrive mobile app is your gateway to a world of premium mobility solutions.