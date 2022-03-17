Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Select Group, one of the region's most prominent privately-owned real estate developers, announced the launch of its latest project, Peninsula Three, a 49-storey modern residential development located in Dubai’s thriving Business Bay district. Set to complete construction by 2025, the new property will offer residents edgy and elevated urban living matched with the iconic downtown skyline, Burj Khalifa and spectacular waterfront views in the heart of the city. The new project will be a vibrant addition to the Peninsula, the first community-focused waterfront development in Business Bay, making it one of Dubai’s most recognisable neighbourhoods.

With an eclectic collection of fresh, world-class studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, Peninsula Three is designed in pure precision across architecture, interiors, and craftsmanship, setting a new standard of elevated urban living in Business Bay.

The residential tower, exquisitely designed by award-winning architectural firm Killa Design, famous for its recent work on Museum of the Future, makes use of bold accents on architecture as well as many exciting finishes internally such as metal and timber finishes across the spaces to complement the vibrant colour scheme of the residences. The unique and fresh design for Peninsula Three evokes the best of active and social living for its residents. The viewing deck on the 50th floor will offer unrivalled and exclusive panoramic views of the city.

Peninsula Three residents will experience an upbeat lifestyle with a wide array of amenities within the tower, such as a co-working space, a fully equipped gym, a wet deck with a lap pool, separate leisure and kids pools, and a yoga deck/outdoor lounge.

A world of recreation and leisure awaits residents right at their doorstep with Tennis courts, Padel courts, a running track, 3-on-3 basketball court, skate park, kids play area and diverse retail outlets, dining venues and boutique cafes all conveniently located in close proximity.

Residents will also easily access lush landscaped gardens and parks boasting local flora without leaving their neighbourhood. Landscaping and social areas are planned to deliver an enlivened precinct that provides locals and visitors with a powerful sense of belonging and community.

Commenting on the announcement, Rahail Aslam, CEO of Select Group said: “We are proud to announce the launch of our highly anticipated Peninsula Three, the latest addition to Select Group’s waterfront development portfolio. We’ve received overwhelmingly positive response for Peninsula One, Two and Five and are confident that Peninsula Three will provide buyers with an unmatched opportunity to invest in elevated residential units that perfectly balances luxury with lifestyle and offers community-style living in the heart of Dubai's most energetic urban setting,”

Following the successful launch of Peninsula in October 2021, Peninsula Three is the fourth series of residences within Select Group's first large-scale community-focused waterfront masterplan. Peninsula Three symbolises elevated excellence in urban living and will deliver a synergy of spacious waterfront residential units, complemented with striking views of the city’s most iconic landscapes.

For further information, visit www.select-group.ae/peninsulathree

About Select Group

Since its inception in 2002, Select Group has forged an outstanding reputation for credibility and quality. The company’s projects comprise award-winning real estate developments in the G.C.C. and Europe. With the development division at the core of the business, over 7,000 homes with a B.U.A. of 13.5 million square feet and G.D.V. of AED 11.5 billion have been delivered to date. Another 3,750 homes with a B.U.A. of 6.5 million square feet with G.D.V. of AED 6 billion are currently at various stages of development.

