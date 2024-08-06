Abu Dhabi-UAE –SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, announced the introduction of a state-of-the-art blood irradiator at Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services. The advanced medical device marks a significant milestone in enhancing blood safety and quality standards in the region.

The RS 3400 X-Ray Blood Irradiator utilises X-ray irradiation to treat blood and blood components, significantly reducing the risk of Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) in patients receiving blood transfusions. This potentially life-threatening complication occurs when white blood cells from the donated blood attack the recipient's body.

Unlike traditional irradiators that use radioactive materials like Caesium-137, the RS 3400 employs a single X-ray source. This eliminates the need for complex licensing and shielding requirements associated with radioactive materials.

The RS 3400 boasts a faster irradiation cycle, accommodating up to six units per cycle compared to the previous machine. This increased efficiency translates to a greater capacity to meet the growing need for blood products within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Nuaimi, Manager of the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services, said: "The new irradiator marks a significant milestone for the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services, reaffirming our commitment to advancing blood safety and quality standards. With this cutting-edge machine, we are enhancing our capacity to provide safe and reliable blood products to patients in need across Abu Dhabi. We are proud to invest in equipment that prioritises the safety and well-being of blood recipients, reinforcing our dedication to excellence in healthcare”.

This project is supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH), reflecting the government's commitment to providing the healthcare sector with advanced technologies and resources.

There were almost 66,000 donors in Abu Dhabi in 2023, a 37.53 per cent increase compared to 2022, with donors contributing nearly 99,000 units of blood. People can start giving blood from age 18, providing they are generally fit and well.

