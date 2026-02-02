The programme combined the latest medical knowledge and clinical skills with practical training tailored to the evolving needs of the education system

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate: SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth, and one of the UAE’s largest primary and specialty care providers, has successfully concluded an eight-day training programme to upskill over 300 public school nurses working in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Designed to enhance the health and safety standards of public schools for the academic year 2025–2026, this initiative combined the latest medical knowledge and clinical skills with practical training tailored to the needs of the education system. Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the programme included more than 37 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) and was accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. To ensure accessibility and effectiveness, it employed a blended learning model that combined in-person and remote sessions.

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS said: “SEHA CLINICS and PureHealth are deeply committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of Abu Dhabi’s youth, recognising them as one of the community’s most vulnerable yet vital populations. By conducting rigorous annual assessments, SEHA CLINICS identifies key priorities and designs tailored training programmes that directly address the evolving physical, mental, and emotional health needs of students in Abu Dhabi public schools. We recognise such initiatives as an investment in nurturing the wellbeing and potential of our future leaders.”

As part of this program, all nursing supervisors were trained under a ‘train-the-trainer’ model. The training programme featured a comprehensive curriculum addressing a wide range of critical health topics. These included a full day dedicated to mental health and safety, with discussions on eating disorders, addiction prevention, bullying, ADHD, depression, and the early identification of speech, language, and hearing problems. In addition, two days were focused on the latest best practices for managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, epilepsy, hypertension, and kidney disease. Another segment of the programme centred on equipping nurses with updated knowledge to care for children with disabilities, covering conditions such as Down’s syndrome, autism, intellectual disabilities, and cerebral palsy.

In addition to theoretical knowledge, the training offered practical, hands-on workshops to enhance critical clinical skills. These workshops covered vital procedures such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, oxygen therapy, infection control, and the safe administration of medication and vaccines. The sessions were conducted in small, interactive groups under the supervision of nurses from the Abu Dhabi School Health Services Department.

The programme was supported by leading experts from across the UAE’s healthcare and academic systems. Contributors included specialists from SEHA CLINICS, SEHA, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), and the Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital under Capital Health. Academic trainers represented esteemed institutions such as the United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Fatima College of Health Sciences.

This initiative further underscores SEHA CLINICS’ role as a leader in advancing healthcare standards within schools, ensuring that Abu Dhabi’s next generation benefits from high-quality care and a healthy, secure learning environment.

About SEHA CLINICS:

SEHA CLINICS is Abu Dhabi’s largest primary care network, operating under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East.

With 32 multi-specialty healthcare centres, 3 dental specialty centres, 19 disease prevention & screening centres (DPSCs), school health services (SHS) at 250 public schools, and 5 mobile clinic solutions across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Regions, SEHA CLINICS provides comprehensive care, including family medicine, specialised services, screening, and diagnostics. Serving over 3.5 million people annually, it plays a vital role in delivering accessible, high-quality care to communities across the emirate.

To learn more or book an appointment, call 800 50 or visit www.sehaclinics.ae

