Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Stemming from its social responsibility, Seef Properties has recently donated an amount to INJAZ Bahrain to support INJAZ Bahrain Programs.

The support cheque was handed over by Seef Properties Deputy Chairman and CSR Committee Chairman Dr Mustafa Ali Al Sayed to INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director Ms. Hana Sarwani during a special ceremony held at Seef Properties headquarters at Seef Mall – Seef District, in the presence of Seef Properties CEO Mr. Ahmed Yusuf.

This initiative comes as part of the Seef Properties’ strategy to reinforce social responsibility, and its continuous keenness to consolidate cooperation with various training and educational institutions, and support its qualitative initiatives in the fields of education and the implementation of distinctive development and humanitarian projects, which contributes to strengthening the spirit of community solidarity.

On the occasion, Dr Al Sayed commented: “We are delighted to support INJAZ Bahrain, whose remarkable achievements have contributed and continue to contribute significantly to developing the skills of Bahraini youth through a series of leading educational programs. At Seef Properties, we are keen to strengthen our partnership with a distinguished national institution such as INJAZ Bahrain to graduate innovative generations of our promising youth and future leaders.”

For her part, Ms. Hana Sarwani, INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director, valued the support offered by Seef Properties and its interest in educational initiatives, saying: “We thank the Company for its donation, which will certainly contribute to the development of students’ capabilities and the advancement of their educational and economic skills, making them qualified for future decision-making and accelerating the pace of sustainable development in the Kingdom.”

Seef Properties is built on four strategic values to create a better future for all: support, culture, sustainability, and awareness. This is represented in its sponsorship of various charitable, and humanitarian works as well as social initiatives of individuals and institutions.

-Ends-

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Seef Properties. For more information please contact:

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

About Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L:

Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L. specializes in providing results-driven Public Relation services, digital marketing and translation services. Created and launched by a group of journalists who have a combined experience of 50 years in the Kingdom, the comprehensive service is guaranteed to be delivered by a team of experts.