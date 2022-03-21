Manama: Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Down Syndrome Society (BDSS), to recruit several persons with special needs who are under the care of the society at Seef Malls.

The MoU was signed by Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf and Down Syndrome Care Centre Director Mr. Ahmed Al Ali, in conjunction with the commemorations of the World Down Syndrome Day, which is annually observed on March 21.

The step comes as part of the Company’s unwavering commitment to play an integral role in the development of the local society and to make a positive impact on its members. It is also aimed at strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two parties in relation to the effective implementation of the comprehensive integration policy and the formation of a joint working team to improve the services provided to people with special needs, as per the highest international standards.

Moreover, the new employees would occupy the position of customer service representatives at Seef Mall – Seef District, Seef Mall – Muharraq and Seef Mall – Isa Town, reflecting the Company’s solid belief in the importance of granting people with special needs the opportunity to prove themselves in a fair and productive professional environment.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, stated: “We are delighted with this agreement, as it is in line with our strategy to enhance social responsibility and deepen community partnership with all civil society institutions. We are certain that this step will grant people with Down Syndrome the opportunity to develop their professional capabilities and social skills through engaging with their colleagues and the shoppers at Seef Malls.”

For his part, Down Syndrome Care Centre Director Mr. Ahmed Al Ali, said: “The signing of this memorandum is a step forward towards achieving community integration and will positively reflect on the lives of people with Down Syndrome, as being given the opportunity to interact and engage with the customers at Seef Malls would benefit them on so many levels, such as developing their communication skills, boosting their self-confidence, learning new skills among other benefits. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation to Seef Properties for their big support to this vital segment of the Bahraini society.”

