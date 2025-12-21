Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties, Bahrain’s leading real estate development company, has announced the signing of a lease agreement with “D’lish Café”, the premium UAE brand specialising in artisanal desserts, baked goods and signature beverages, to open its first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain at Al Liwan in Hamala.

The opening of D’lish Café marks its second regional expansion outside the United Arab Emirates, where it operates several successful outlets across various emirates, in addition to an international branch in Thailand. This milestone reflects the brand’s growing popularity and its distinguished reputation in the world of hospitality and gourmet dining.

Founded in Dubai in 2018 by Bahraini chef Yara, D’lish Café has become one of the UAE’s prominent names in the hospitality sector. Its menu draws inspiration from a unique fusion of traditional flavours and contemporary culinary creativity. Known for its serene atmosphere and elegant interiors, the café offers a refined selection of global flavours crafted using premium ingredients, including the finest chocolates and exotic spices sourced from around the world, all presented with artistic flair that appeals to both taste and sight.

On this occasion, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, commented, “We are delighted to welcome D’lish Café to the distinguished portfolio of brands at Al Liwan, where it will offer an elevated hospitality experience that reflects innovation in both flavour and identity. We are confident that this unique concept, which beautifully brings together the excellence of a UAE-born brand and its authentic Bahraini roots, will be warmly received by Al Liwan’s visitors and patrons.”

He added “Through this agreement, Seef Properties continues to attract leading regional and international brands in the hospitality and F&B sectors, in line with our strategy to strengthen Al Liwan’s position as an integrated destination for entertainment, retail, and modern lifestyle experiences. The entry of D’lish Café into the Bahraini market through Al Liwan underscores the development’s growing appeal as a preferred destination for top brands and a vibrant hub reflecting the essence of contemporary living.”

For his part, Mr Hamid Ebrahim Bin Karam, Cofounder and General Manager of D’lish Café expressed his delight at launching the café’s first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain, saying: “The opening of our new branch at Al Liwan marks an important step in D’lish’s expansion journey in the GCC. We are pleased to begin this chapter in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a country that is very close to our hearts in both culture and taste. We are confident that our concept, which combines authentic flavours with a modern approach to hospitality, will resonate strongly with Al Liwan’s visitors.”

Al Liwan stands as an architectural landmark that showcases authentic Bahraini heritage through a contemporary lens, blending modern design with integrated facilities tailored to the needs of families and visitors of all ages. The destination features a diverse selection of shops, restaurants and unique entertainment offerings, making it one of the Kingdom’s most prominent retail and leisure hubs. Al Liwan has recently welcomed several distinguished global and regional brands, further underscoring the strong confidence it continues to attract as a leading lifestyle destination.