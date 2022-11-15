Seef Properties has recently signed an agreement with Bahrain Cinema Company B.S.C. (CINECO), under which Cineco will manage and operate "Al Liwan Cinema" at Al Liwan mixed-use project, which is developed by Seef Properties in Hamala in the Northern Governorate.

Signing the agreement at Seef Properties headquarters in Seef District was Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, and Mr. Ahmed Rashid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Cinema Company, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Al Liwan Cinema encompasses seven cinema screens with a total capacity of more than 1,000 seats, five of which will provide VIP service, and two display screens that support 3D movies, while one screen will be allocated for families only.

The largest display in Al Liwan Cinema will also support Dolby Atmos technology with high-quality 360-degree sound, providing a 3D audio technology that allows moviegoers to enjoy the finest details of the sounds in movies. The screens offer a unique cinematic viewing pleasure according to the latest technologies in the world of cinematic entertainment.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, stated: “We are delighted to announce the signing of this agreement with Bahrain Cinema Company - Cineco; a leader in the field of cinema management and operation in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region, to inaugurate Al Liwan Cinema. Screening the latest releases of international films, Al Liwan will turn into an integrated mixed-use destination that offers an exceptional diversity of entertainment and hospitality products within modern facilities that are unparalleled in the Kingdom and the Northern Governorate.”

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Rashid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Cinema Company, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Al Liwan Cinema in one of the latest and most modern tourist and entertainment destinations in the Kingdom. We are looking forward to receiving large numbers of moviegoers and enthusiasts to offer them unforgettable entertainment. Cineco has a long legacy in the world of cinematic entertainment with its adoption of the latest leading innovative technologies in this field. We affirm our commitment to provide a unique entertainment experience to moviegoers of all age groups.”

Established in 1967, Bahrain Cinema Company - Cineco is a public company listed on Bahrain Bourse. The company's work specialises in the media sector, with a focus on movies, entertainment, real estate activities and restaurants.

Al Liwan covers a total area of 122,000m2 with an Eastern view of the Wali Al Ahd Highway. It embodies the heritage and traditions of Bahrain through contemporary style reflected in its special design and facilities that include 136 stores to meet the needs of every visitor. Al Liwan recently witnessed the inauguration of “Yabeela” family entertainment centre, which is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to a selection of restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, a fitness centre, and other facilities.

