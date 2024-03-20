Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Mall – Seef District won the 2023 Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) Award for ‘Best Campaign in the Market’ at a gala ceremony held at the Palm Atlantis, Dubai.

The winning campaign celebrated the 25th anniversary of Seef Mall – Seef District with a mix of activities including a major Shop & Win promotion, influencer marketing, two large-scale events, and close collaboration with tenants for flash sales and giveaways.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This achievement reflects Seef Properties’ commitment to exceeding the expectations of today’s shoppers, which is an approach it has steadfastly adapted since its launch over 25 years ago. The mall, through its diverse offerings, caters to a wide segment of Bahrain’s society and has been a pioneer in shaping its mall going experience. We look forward to building further on this success and cementing the mall’s reputation as a prime destination for family entertainment and retail shopping in the Kingdom.”

Memac Ogilvy Bahrain Managing Director, Ghassan Boujacli said: “We are honored to have played an important role in securing this award. Our goal is to deliver impactful campaigns that connect with audiences, and this win highlights our dedication to setting excellence standards in the industry. We look forward to further collaborations with partners like Seef Mall and more successes in the future.”

The 15th edition of the MEPRA awards marked a milestone with the largest ever judging panel consisting of over 112 regional and international experts. The event, attended by over 500 guests and 87 organizations, announced the awards for Middle East-based agencies and professionals across 47 categories.

