Dubai, UAE — Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with Tumodo, a leading company for corporate travel management. The collaboration aims to optimise business travel operations and improve cost control for companies across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Tumodo is a UAE-based travel technology company with operations in Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia. Its platform supports corporate clients in managing business travel through tools for booking, budgeting, reporting, and compliance. Among its key features are real-time data analytics, integration with accounting systems, and continuous customer support. The company currently serves over 300 organisations and processes more than 3,000 travel bookings per day, with a reported 90% user adoption rate since launching in 2021.

With Seed Group’s strong ties with government and corporate organisations, along with its deeprooted market knowledge, Tumodo is well-positioned to scale its operations and expand its presence across the MENA region.

“Welcoming Tumodo into our roster of partners is consistent with our drive to support technologydriven businesses that enhance operational efficiency in the UAE and broader region,” said Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. He continued, “With the business travel sector in MENA at an upward rise, Tumodo’s AI automation and integration-ready solutions will bring immense value to enterprises seeking smarter, leaner, and more secure travel management.”

Sergey Karmalito, General Manager at Tumodo UAE, remarked, “We are grateful to Seed Group for their trust and the opportunity to expand our product in the UAE. With their expertise and strong regional presence combined with our technology, the business travel landscape in the region is set to become even more seamless and advanced. Companies will be able to significantly enhance their operational efficiency and financial performance by managing corporate travel through Tumodo.” In the coming months, this alliance will empower regional and UAE-based businesses with nextgeneration corporate travel solutions.

About Tumodo

Tumodo, founded in the UAE, is an online business travel platform (B2B travel platform) that combines data science, modern, user-friendly design, and world-class service to offer businesses and their employees the best business travel experience. The company’s intuitive platform makes booking a business trip a matter of minutes, saving businesses an average of 35% on their travel-related expenses. For more information, visit https://tumodo.io/

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office’s criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

Tumodo Media Contact

Andrei Baturin

baturin@tumodo.io

Seed Group Media Contact

Nomarie Jean Lacsamana

jean@seedgroup.com