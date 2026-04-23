Dubai, UAE: SEE Holding, the leading UAE-based sustainable urban development group, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, today announced an advisory collaboration to support the early-stage development of ‘The Sustainable City’ projects across emerging markets in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.

The collaboration will focus on screening priority markets, identifying local and private-sector partners, and conducting city-level diagnostics to help shape investment-ready projects that can expand access to sustainable and more affordable urban housing.

Under the collaboration, IFC will provide structured advisory support to help SEE Holding assess market demand, affordability dynamics, regulatory frameworks, environmental and social considerations, and overall project bankability. The engagement is expected to be carried out in phases, beginning with market sounding and the identification of priority locations and potential counterparties, followed by more detailed diagnostics in selected cities. The objective is to help convert development needs into investable opportunities and strengthen the pipeline of bankable, sustainable urban projects.

“Our model has always been built on a simple but powerful premise: that cities can be designed to sustain themselves, environmentally, economically, and socially. Through The Sustainable City, we have proven that integrated, net zero emissions communities are not only viable, but scalable,” said Faris Saeed, Founder & Chairman of SEE Holding. “This collaboration marks an important step in taking that model globally, adapting it to new markets to deliver resilient, self-sufficient communities that are better equipped for the challenges of the future.”

“Emerging markets are facing growing urban pressures, from housing shortages and affordability gaps to the urgent need for energy-efficient and climate-resilient cities,” said Wagner Albuquerque, IFC Regional Industry Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services. “This partnership aims to help deliver scalable sustainable city projects across IFC’s country of operations leveraging on proven experience of SEE Holding and the Sustainable Cities innovative model. This collaboration will support improving access to quality housing, strengthening infrastructure, creating jobs, and attracting private investment in the markets that need it most.”

SEE Holding has been designing and developing sustainable cities through its flagship model, The Sustainable City, a proven and scalable model for net zero emissions, self-sufficient urban communities. The model combines on-site food production, renewable energy, water production & recycling, circular waste management, clean mobility, and human-centric design to reduce emissions while enhancing quality of life and long-term affordability.

Beyond its environmental performance, the model is underpinned by a comprehensive development approach that integrates master-planned communities with long-term capital partnerships alongside local institutions and sovereign investors. It also incorporates essential community infrastructure, including schools, clinics, offices, and shared facilities, designed to generate stable, recurring value while reinforcing affordability and livability across developments.

In emerging economies, more than 1.26 billion people lack adequate housing, and roughly 210 million additional housing units will be needed by 2030 to keep pace with urbanization and demographic growth. At the same time, the buildings and construction sector accounts for about 34 percent of global CO2 emissions, underscoring the need for urban development models that are both affordable and resource efficient.

The collaboration is aligned with World Bank Group’s priorities to support affordable housing, climate-smart urbanization, and private-sector-led development. As cities across emerging markets continue to grow, the need for solutions that can deliver housing at scale without locking in higher emissions, higher household utility costs, and inefficient urban sprawl is becoming increasingly urgent. In this context, climate-friendly and affordable urban development is central to long-term economic resilience and social inclusion.

About SEE Holding

SEE Holding is a UAE-based global sustainable urban development and investment group founded on the principle that Social, Environmental, and Economic sustainability are inseparable. Through its development arm, SEE Developers, and its investment management arm, SEE Capital, the group designs, builds, and invests in AI-powered, net-zero, human-centric cities, resilient by design and built for humanity to flourish. SEE Holding’s flagship model, The Sustainable City, is the world’s first proven, scalable blueprint for self-sufficient urban communities, with projects delivered across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Oman.

https://seeholding.com/ | https://thesustainablecity.com/