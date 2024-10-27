Riyadh, KSA: The 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia saw global security technology provider Milestone Systems make a significant impact, unveiling its latest open platform video management software, XProtect, to a keen audience of industry leaders and technology experts. The event at the Riyadh International Convention Centre highlighted the rising demand for enhanced security solutions in the region, where physical and cyber threats continue to challenge businesses.

As cybersecurity concerns mount in the Middle East, many business leaders admit to feeling unprepared for potential breaches despite anticipating an attack in the coming year.

Milestone’s presence at Intersec was bolstered by the participation of 12 leading technology partners, including DELL Technologies, Tiger Surveillance, LenelS2 and AVIDBEAM. Together, they showcased an ecosystem of integrated solutions, demonstrating how XProtect’s flexibility allows for seamless collaboration with other cutting-edge technologies.

The event saw strong engagement from potential customers and partners, reinforcing the increasing demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions across the Kingdom. The diverse range of participants and visitors reflected a widespread interest in developing security infrastructures that keep pace with rapid digital transformation. “Intersec Saudi Arabia provided a fantastic platform for us to demonstrate XProtect’s capabilities alongside our technology partners,” said Firas Al-Beiruti, Country Manager, Milestone Systems, KSA. “The enthusiastic response from attendees highlights the critical role of collaboration in addressing today’s complex security challenges.”

The event aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which places significant emphasis on growing the technology sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP from 1% to 5% by 2030. As part of this national effort, Milestone Systems aims to play a pivotal role in driving the evolution of security technology in the region, contributing to protecting the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 served as a key milestone in Milestone Systems' ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and build innovative solutions that meet the Middle East's evolving security needs.