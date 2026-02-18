Dubai, UAE – Takeem, the UAE-based proptech that takes the anxiety out of renting and owning, has secured investment from REACH, an accelerator created by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the US National Association of Realtors (NAR) and widely recognised as the world’s most active and one of the largest venture capital investors in real estate technology.

The investment was made through REACH Middle East, the regional arm of Second Century Ventures’ globally recognised REACH scale-up programme. REACH partners with high-growth technology companies developing the next-generation solutions across the real estate ecosystem.

In under a year, Takeem has onboarded more than 55,000 residential units to its platform, representing over AED 5 billion in annual rental value. This rapid adoption signals strong institutional confidence in Takeem’s model, and the company is now moving into the B2C market to assist smaller landlords and their tenants.

Takeem addresses long-standing structural challenges in rental markets, including limited risk transparency, inefficient processes, and persistent liquidity frictions. Through its proprietary risk intelligence engine and rental guarantee model, the platform reduces landlord exposure while increasing yields and expanding tenant access. They also assist with affordability, build trust among stakeholders, and enable more disciplined capital deployment across residential portfolios.

The company’s growth has been recognised with a number of industry awards. In April 2024, Takeem was awarded Most Advanced App at the Create Apps Award under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan and supported by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. In 2025, Takeem was named Startup of the Year at the Tech Innovation Awards in September, Runner Up PropTech of the Year at the Property Finder Awards in November, and was named PropTech of the Year at the World Reality Congress in December.

Rakesh Mavath, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Takeem, commented: “Renting is the largest financial commitment most people make every year, yet the infrastructure behind it is still trust, paperwork, and hope. We built Takeem to make rent more predictable for landlords, tenants, and institutions. Takeem is reliable, measurable, and scalable. Having NAR REACH MENA and Second Century Ventures behind us doesn’t just validate the idea, it accelerates the rollout of a new standard for how rental markets operate from a regional solution to a global standard.”

Dave Garland, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures, said: "Globally, REACH selects companies that are building the critical infrastructure of tomorrow’s real estate landscape. Takeem fits squarely within this vision. Their approach to rental guarantees and risk intelligence addresses a global challenge with a scalable, capital-efficient model. We are proud to support the Takeem team as they build a platform with relevance far beyond a single market.”

Siddiq Farid, Managing Director at REACH ME, said: "What stood out to us about Takeem is their deep understanding of how rental risk actually behaves in this market. Rather than importing models from elsewhere, they’re building solutions purpose-built for the GCC that can be scaled globally. Through REACH ME, we’re proud to support Takeem as they build the platform that brings more trust, liquidity, and confidence to the rental ecosystem.”

With backing from Second Century Ventures, measurable growth, large scale portfolio onboarding, and multiple industry accolades, Takeem now joins an elite global portfolio of companies shaping the next era of real estate infrastructure.

About Takeem:

Takeem is a digital platform that supports landlords, corporate clients, and property managers in making rental income more consistent while simplifying day-to-day operations. Designed to work alongside existing leases and management workflows, it reduces administrative friction, improves payment reliability, and protects yields across portfolios of any size.

About Second Century Ventures & REACH:

Second Century Ventures (SCV) is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, SCV leverages the support of a global community of real estate practitioners, including owners, operators, developers, brokers and industry executives to help technology companies scale. SCV operates REACH, the number one real estate scale‑up program, with operations across the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and the Middle East.