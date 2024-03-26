Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, has won a coveted place in the Guinness World Records™ as the ‘Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park’ in the world. The certificate was presented to Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi leadership. This milestone comes less than one year after the colossal theme park spanning over 183,000 sqm across five indoor levels opened its doors to the public.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, an experience by Miral, offers guests a fascinating glimpse into the world of marine life, combining entertainment, education and conservation in one place. Guests can discover the vast ocean through eight immersive realms including Abu Dhabi Ocean, One Ocean, MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and Polar Ocean which is divided into the Arctic realm and Antarctica realm. The marine life theme park is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations and is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare.

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi General Manager, Thomas Kaferle, said: “We are very pleased to receive recognition from Guinness World Records™ as the world’s largest Marine-Life Theme Park. This prestigious achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience, coupled with an interactive educational aspect enabling guests to learn more about marine life in a fun and entertaining setting that engages all ages.”

With an incredible variety of aquatic life, over 15 interactive experiences and thrilling rides, in addition to animal experiences and presentations, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers a wealth of educational opportunities allowing guests to gain insights from the park’s experts about the mesmerizing marine life. Additionally, guests can enjoy over 20 live characters and performances, along with more than 10 up-close encounters with animals, guaranteeing delightful entertainment throughout their visit. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to one of the world’s largest multi-species marine life aquariums, where visitors can witness the majesty of marine life on a grand scale. Additionally, there is plenty of choice for pitstops for guests wanting to take a break and enjoy the refreshments on offer from SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s 17 dining experiences that present diverse offerings ranging from buffets and fine dining to grab and go. Furthermore, there are 13 shopping experiences that allow visitors to find the perfect souvenir to commemorate their visit, such as a penguin plushie or photo opportunities.

With its newfound record-breaking status, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi reaffirms its position as one of the top global attractions, showcasing the wonders of marine life to visitors from around the world.

To purchase tickets or learn more about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, please visit www.seaworldabudhabi.com.

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi operated by Miral Experiences is the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating 'One Ocean' story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists, and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the Center aims to bring SeaWorld’s 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. Now operational, this first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com

