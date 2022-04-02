Dubai, UAE: Scotland is open to delivering global, collaborative economic opportunities and will provide solutions to the biggest challenges of our time – that was the message delivered as the country’s Expo 2020 Dubai activity came to a close.

Over the past six months, Scotland has hosted numerous events within the UK Pavilion, featuring leading Scottish companies, renowned academics and prominent Scottish government figures, including Mr. Ivan McKee, Scotland’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise.

Engagements focusing on sectors where Scotland is a global leader, including Space, Digital Health, Renewable Energy, Life Sciences, Food & Drink and Tech were held at Expo, showcasing the very best the country has to offer. Scotland’s thriving culture was brought to life via a St Andrew’s Day reception in celebration of Scotland’s national day and values, as well as a Food & Drink showcase that put the spotlight on the country’s world class produce that has seen soaring exports to the Middle East.

Now as Expo comes to an end, Scotland has reflected on the success of its time in Dubai and is sending a message to the world that it is dynamic and ready for business.

Mr McKee said: “Scotland is home to companies and academics with the ambition and capability to capitalise on global opportunities. At Expo, we’ve showcased our world-leading potential in the fields of Space, Digital Health & Wellbeing and the race to net zero via Hydrogen and Climate Tech innovations. We have a global outlook that prioritises kindness and fairness, which Expo has allowed us to share with the world.

“Scotland has a collaborative approach to Expos and business as a whole with our innovators eager to share best practices in the Middle East and beyond. Scotland’s strong presence here at Expo 2020 Dubai reflects our long-standing and ongoing commitment to the UAE, which has led to the synergy of fruitful new business relationships and ideas.”

Scotland’s events were attended by senior government officials, leading academic representatives and key industry figures from the UAE and across the world.

About Scotland at Expo 2020 Dubai

Scotland is open and ready for international business with values based on creating a fair, sustainable and low carbon future. Thanks to its welcoming people, beautiful landscapes, innovative business sector and world-leading educational institutions, it is an excellent place to live, work, study, visit and do business in.

Through its presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, Scotland is promoting and showcasing the very best of innovation and its global ambitions in healthcare, the transition to a net-zero economy and its growing expertise in end to end solutions for Space satellite technology. www.Scotland.org

About Scottish Development International

Scotland’s international trade and investment agency, Scottish Development International, has offices in more than 30 countries in the world, including in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These in-market specialists bang the drum for Scotland on a daily basis, delivering more economic opportunities for our communities. For more information, please visit: https://www.sdi.co.uk/