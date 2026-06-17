Cairo, Egypt – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the signing of a partnership agreement with GIZ Egypt on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the Private Sector Innovation Project (PSI II. The partnership aims to support the implementation of the global ClimAccelerator programme in Egypt, which is locally operated through Athar Accelerator in collaboration with Climate-KIC. This step aligns with Schneider Electric’s commitment to leading electrification, automation, and digitalisation across industries, businesses, and homes, while delivering practical solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability for all.

As part of this partnership, Schneider Electric will participate as the sustainability and technology partner for the ClimAccelerator programme, providing technical support and specialized mentorship to participating startups based on their needs and alignment with the company’s expertise in sustainability, energy management, and digitalisation.

Through the Private Sector Innovation Project, GIZ Egypt in collaboration with Climate-KIC, will oversee the implementation of the ClimAccelerator programme, which aims to support five climate-tech startups through a climate-focused training programme, technical assistance for climate impact assessment, and milestone-based funding to help develop and scale their innovative climate solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Asmaa El Shiemy, Sustainability Senior Manager, Africa at Schneider Electric, stated: “Our commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact in Egypt is rooted in our role as a trusted partner in energy technology and sustainability, supporting the climate innovation ecosystem. We firmly believe that empowering climate-tech and clean-energy startups is a fundamental pillar in building a resilient and sustainable economy. Addressing today’s environmental challenges requires integrated efforts and strong strategic partnerships among the private sector, international institutions, and entrepreneurs to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative climate solutions and support the sustainable energy transition.”

She added, “We are pleased to collaborate with a leading international organization such as GIZ to empower climate-tech entrepreneurs, by equipping them with the technical expertise and advanced solutions they need to transform their ideas into projects with tangible environmental and economic impact, directly contributing to Egypt’s sustainability agenda and the achievement of Egypt Vision 2030 goals.”

Svenja Brachmann, Head of Private Sector Innovation Project (PSI II) at GIZ Egypt, commented: “At GIZ, we believe that impactful climate action can go so much farther if the whole ecosystem works together. Through our partnership with Schneider Electric, the ClimAccelerator creates a collaborative space where agile startups and corporates with their capabilities can come together to co-develop and scale innovative climate solutions for Egypt.”

The ClimAccelerator programme aims to accelerate the adoption of innovative climate solutions in the Egyptian market by providing, specialised training programmes, advanced tools for assessing the climate impact of projects and milestone based financial support necessary for startup growth and expansion. This directly contributes to Egypt’s transition toward a green economy and accelerates the adoption of low-emission, resource-efficient solutions as a cornerstone for building a sustainable future.

This agreement reflects Schneider Electric’s comprehensive vision of integrating technological advancement with environmental responsibility, highlighting the critical role of digital solutions and data management in building smart and sustainable green cities and communities. It also underscores the company’s commitment to developing the capabilities of young Egyptian entrepreneurs and startup leaders in energy management and clean technology. Furthermore, this collaboration demonstrates Schneider Electric’s long-term commitment to leveraging its technological expertise to enable various sectors to achieve greater energy efficiency and build more sustainable and resilient business models.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

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About GIZ Egypt

GIZ is an international organisation in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. GIZ provides technical expertise, develops capacities, and delivers effective solutions in close partnership with local governmental and non-governmental organisations. GIZ supports Egypt in its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030 to create better social and economic prospects for the Egyptian people. On behalf of the German Government, the European Union, and other parties, GIZ implements projects in all parts of Egypt in the following areas of cooperat;ion: Urban Development, Energy, Water, Economic Development and Governance.

Visit the GIZ Egypt website: https://www.giz.de/en/regions/africa/egypt