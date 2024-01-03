Regional study launched in collaboration with Clean Energy Business Council and from Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Research Institute Unveils New Perspectives on Energy Transition in MENA

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched its latest research report by the Schneider Electric™ Sustainability Research Institute (SRI), offering a look into the decarbonization of the Middle East by 2060.

The report titled Climate Horizon: Opportunities for a greener world in the Middle East – launched in coordination with Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) – was officially unveiled by Peter Herweck, Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric, Vincent Petit, Senior Vice President, Climate and Energy Transition Research, Head of the Schneider ElectricTM Sustainability Research Institute and His Excellency, Dr. Nasser H. Saidi, Chairman, Clean Energy Business Council, on the sidelines of COP28. The report highlights Schneider Electric's commitment to energy-efficient solutions across the region and beyond.

His Excellency Dr. Nasser H. Saidi, Chairman, Clean Energy Business Council said: “The report, an outcome of in-depth research on the Middle East energy landscape, outlines two key future scenarios: one emphasizing the role of energy services in achieving a net-zero economy and the other focusing on a radical economic transformation. As we collaborate with Schneider Electric on this initiative, we are excited about steering towards a climate-positive future, aligning with our commitment to sustainable progress."

Vincent Petit, Senior Vice President, Climate and Energy Transition Research, Head of the Schneider ElectricTM Sustainability Research Institute said: "The findings from this report, offer crucial insights into the unique challenges and opportunities associated with the energy transition in the Middle East, and highlight the balance required between technological advancements and policy development in the pursuit of decarbonization. This study not only sheds light on the region's evolving energy landscape but also positions Schneider Electric as a thought leader actively contributing to the discourse on sustainable practices and the transition to a low-carbon future.”

The Schneider Electric™ Sustainability Research Institute continues to be at the forefront of research and thought leadership in sustainability, showcasing Schneider Electric's dedication to spearheading global and local transitions towards a climate-positive future.

Download the full Middle East report titled Climate Horizon: Opportunities for a greener world in the Middle East here.

­­­­­About Schneider Electric

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/