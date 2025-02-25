Schneider Electric is advancing on its goals of reducing the carbon footprint of its customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today published details of its sustainability performance for the final quarter of 2024, alongside its full-year financial results. The company’s Sustainability Impact (SSI) score reached 7.55 out of ten, surpassing the 2024 end-year target of 7.40. Monitoring and reporting on the 11 global commitments of its SSI’s quarterly progress is fundamental to achieving the company’s goals tied to all dimensions of environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

“In 2024, Schneider Electric was recognized by TIME and Statista as the World’s Most Sustainable Company. Earlier this year, we were honored to receive the same recognition from Corporate Knights as part of its Global

100 ranking – marking our second time topping this list and a first for any corporation. These remarkable achievements, alongside other key ESG recognitions inspire us to reach even greater heights in 2025,” said Chris Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric. “As we enter the final year of our Sustainability Impact program, we are determined to continue transforming ambition into action. There's still work ahead, but with the support of our extensive ecosystem, our people, and all our Impact Makers, we will succeed.”

Schneider Electric continues to make consistent strides each quarter towards its goals of reducing the carbon footprint of its customers. Since 2018, its energy-saving products, software, and services have enabled customers to save and avoid 679 million tonnes of CO2. The 1,000 top suppliers engaged in Schneider’s Zero Carbon Project have made notable progress in adopting energy efficiency initiatives and shifting to renewable energy, leading to an overall reduction in supplier emissions of 40% by the end of 2024.

Schneider Electric’s suppliers are also committed to upholding decent work standards, ensuring fair wages, safe work environments, and improved labor conditions. Within just one year, the percentage of suppliers meeting Schneider Electric’s rigorous standards has surged from 21% at the end of 2023 to 63% by the end of 2024.

This commitment to ethical practices goes hand in hand with Schneider Electric's broader mission to make a positive impact globally. A year ahead of schedule, over 53.4 million people have now access to clean and reliable electricity exceeding the SSI ambition of 50 million. Schneider's rural electrification projects, including solar microgrids in Africa, transform lives by enhancing the quality of life of local communities and supporting local economies. At the end of 2024, Schneider Electric had also trained over 824,000 people in energy management, moving closer to its goal of one million by the end of 2025. Through its Youth Education & Entrepreneurship program, Schneider equips young people with essential skills in energy efficiency, preparing them for careers in sustainable industries.

In addition to these accomplishments, for the 14th consecutive year, Schneider Electric has been included in the DJSI World Index, achieved a place on CDP’s A list, and earned a AAA rating from MSCI ESG. Schneider's latest score from EcoVadis also secured a Platinum medal.

