Cairo: As an emphasis on the perfect implementation of the strategic plan set by Suez Canal Container Terminal, the company announced achieving one of the highest rates of container handling during one shift (12 hours) on Thursday, October 6th 2022, which is 6800 moves and an average handling rate of 42 CMPH.

About this achievement, Eng. Mahmoud Ayoub – SCCT Chief Operating Officer – said: "I am very delighted with this achievement, which is considered a great hit in SCCT history; written by the hands of the workers, taking into account achieving the highest safety rate since the very beginning of its operations in 2004."

Eng. Ayoub added that: "This achievement came as a result of the concerted efforts of the employees and the fruitful cooperation between all departments, who spared no effort in fully adhering to the highest professional standards and developing alternative joint plans in case of any obstacles that may occur."

Eng. Ayoub referred to SCCT's role in providing the new mechanisms and the nonstop development of its strategy whether for the uniqueness of Suez Canal Container Terminal providing exceptional services using the state-of-the-art equipment or through employees' skills acquired by conducting the up-to-date training programs adopted by APM Terminals _a subsidiary of A.P. Møller-Maersk_ by pursuing training and upskilling for all workers within its terminals all over the world; believing that the development of the worker at the professional and personal levels directly affects leveling the professional performance of APMM.

Eng. Ayoub extended his thanks to all SCCT employees and the Union Committee of SCCT Workers, stressing that securing the right climate and a good work environment are among the most important factors for SCCT success.

From his side, Steven Yoogalingam - CEO & Managing Director of Suez Canal Container Terminal - expressed his happiness for the record hit by SCCT which is an unpreceded achievement in the Egyptian ports. This was made thanks to the continuous work with the Egyptian government, which created a good climate that helped us to make investments. He praised the role of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Suez Canal Authority (SCA), and all the State authorities in these achievements for the unparalleled support and cooperation received that had a profound impact on what we have attained.

Yoogalingam emphasized that the strategy adopted by the State had a great impact on increasing investments and encouraging investors to make investments in a growing manner. He extended his thanks to all success partners, from SCCT employees and those collaborating from government authorities.

