Dubai, UAE — SCC, Europe’s largest privately owned technology provider, today announced its expansion into the Middle East as part of a broader long term growth strategy across the region.

SCC will open a new office headquartered in the UAE to support organisations across the Middle East as they continue to scale digital transformation, cloud infrastructure and AI driven operational environments. SCC will deliver end to end technology solutions focused on infrastructure, integration and operational performance across complex real world environments.

Following the UAE launch, SCC plans to expand its regional presence over time, working with organisations across both government and enterprise sectors. The expansion reflects increasing regional focus on operational resilience, infrastructure maturity, AI readiness and long term digital capability.

SCC, which has operated at the forefront of technology and infrastructure delivery for nearly 50 years, is bringing its wider group expertise and operational capability to support the next phase of digital growth across the Middle East. This includes helping organisations move from building digital capability at pace to delivering infrastructure and operational environments that support long term performance at scale. The new UAE headquarters will open as SCC ramps up its investment across all territories in key strategic areas such as applied AI, cyber security and the digital workplace.

The Middle East expansion comes at a period of unprecedented investment and momentum across AI, cloud and digital infrastructure. AI is forecast to contribute US$320 billion to the regional economy by 2030, including US$96 billion in the UAE alone, as governments and enterprises continue to accelerate long term strategies around operational capability, infrastructure performance, AI adoption and secure by design environments.

SCC Middle East will be led by CEO Daniel Valle, a senior technology executive with more than 20 years of international experience including leadership positions with global technology organisations. SCC plans to increase regional headcount to more than 50 employees by the end of 2026.

Robert Vassoyan, Group CEO, SCC, said: “The Middle East has developed into one of the most ambitious and strategically important technology markets in the world. We are excited to expand our presence in the region and support organisations as they continue to scale digital infrastructure, cloud capability and AI driven operational environments. For nearly 50 years SCC has focused on helping organisations deliver long term technology outcomes, and we see strong alignment between that approach and the direction and ambitions of the region today.”

Daniel Valle, CEO, SCC Middle East, said: “The Middle East is entering a new phase of digital maturity where operational performance, infrastructure strategy and long term resilience are becoming increasingly important. Organisations across the region are now looking beyond capability alone and focusing on how infrastructure performs consistently at scale across increasingly connected environments.

“SCC Middle East is focused on helping organisations deliver infrastructure and operational capability that supports long term performance, operational continuity and sustainable growth. There is significant momentum and opportunity across the region, and we are committed to building strong long term partnerships here in the UAE and across the wider Middle East.”

About SCC

SCC aims to simplify the complex. It is Europe’s largest privately owned technology provider, delivering the most powerful end-to-end solutions on the market to private and public sector customers globally. By harnessing proprietary technology with solutions from more than 300 leading technology providers, including NVIDIA, Dell, Microsoft, and Cisco, SCC delivers innovative end-to-end services across cybersecurity, cloud, data & AI, infrastructure, and digital workplace.

SCC is a wholly owned family business, enabling long-term investment and independence from short-term market pressures. All aspects of its business operations, from customer service to partner collaboration, are rooted in SCC’s values: agility, passion, success together, responsibility, and customer centricity. It has a turnover of £3.8 billion across 9 countries and 7,000+ staff in 45 offices worldwide.

To find out more information, visit: https://www.scc.com