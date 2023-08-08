Mariam Rashid Bin Al Shaikh: In efforts to promote a more vibrant business culture in the UAE and beyond, SBWC has launched 45 targeted initiatives to support female entrepreneurs.

Sharjah: It's been a busy start to the year for members of the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), who have made big leaps in their journeys of learning and business networking, expanding their professional horizons comprehensively in the first six months of 2023.

Lauding SBWC’s successful start to the year, Mariam Rashid Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC said: “In Sharjah and SBWC, we believe that empowering women with the right knowledge, skill sets and connections in a variety of market sectors, and offering them an enabling environment are key drivers of societal success. We are extremely happy with the results of our strategic efforts to upskill and integrate more women into the UAE’s economy this year.”

“In efforts to promote a more vibrant business culture in the UAE and beyond, SBWC has launched 45 targeted initiatives to support female entrepreneurs. Our global network of 48 nations opens new markets and opportunities, and our single-window service for women seeking business set-up opportunities in Sharjah ensures seamless entry into the market”, she added.

End-to-end support unlocking the potential of female entrepreneurs and businesswomen

SBWC has continued to drive its successful efforts to empower its thriving member community of 2,000+ business women and aspiring entrepreneurs, directly impacting the career trajectories of over 500 women.

From organising introductory meetings across the UAE to hosting networking events and expert-led workshops, SBWC brought members closer to new prospects in fashion, F&B, perfumes, and other sectors.

Member businesses were offered exposure at key community events like the Ramadaniyat event at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom, the Azyan event at Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), and during several International Women’s Day engagements. Members’ businesses were showcased to target audiences through pop-ups at over 10 locations across Sharjah at various community events and partner organisations.

Moreover, #SBWC Talks - an exclusive platform for members to share knowledge, explore best practices, and learn from successful business professionals, hosted Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi for a talk titled “The Roadmap to Business Success”.

The SBWC community also joined a variety of discussions including the Khorfakkan Majlis, where the wellness industry spotlight section was led by member Alia Taryam. A Money Talks workshop in Kalba was led by Baytuki's founder, Latifa Bin Haider, while members also connected and networked with their European colleagues at a delegation visit organised by the Council.

They also gained valuable insights at 'Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Business for a Sustainable Tomorrow' held at the American University in Sharjah; 'Celebrating the Accomplishments of Women Entrepreneurs' hosted by House of Wisdom; and 'Women in Leadership in Technology Summit' organised by the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

Going forward, SBWC will continue to design targeted activations to bring its members closer to the existing and emerging growth opportunities offered by the UAE’s pro-investor business environment, with a special focus on non-traditional sectors like technology, agritech, and so on.

For more information, visit https://sbwc.ae/