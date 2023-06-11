Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has highlighted the emirate's leading role in supporting the publishing industry, with a focus on international events that serve as a platform for global publishing markets. The SBA's participation in the 28th International Book and Print Fair (SIEL) in Rabat, Morocco, from June 1-11, was an opportunity to showcase the UAE's commitment to promoting reading and literacy, as well as growing its status as a regional hub for the publishing industry while strengthening partnerships with the Moroccan cultural movement.

SBA's pavilion at SIEL served as a platform for showcasing the authority's remarkable contributions and initiatives within the Arab and international publishing landscape. The pavilion featured a diverse range of titles and publications, including works by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Two notable titles, "The Inquisition" and "I Condemn," provided a historical account of Spain's narrative during the 16th and 17th centuries. These books garnered significant popularity among Moroccan readers, who praised them for their historical accuracy and valuable insights into this turbulent period of history.

To cultivate a reading culture among younger generations, the Arab Children's Book Publisher Forum, operating under the umbrella of SBA, curated a series of workshops at the fair. These workshops aimed to foster a love for reading and delve into the realities of the industry. Additionally, they showcased literary works that had been honored with the Forum's Award for the Best Child Book during its previous edition.

HE Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, visited SBA's pavilion and was received by Fadel Hussein Bussaim, Director of SBA in Sharjah’s eastern region, who presented the Minister with a copy of Sharjah Ruler's work 'My Early Life' (Sard Al That). The Minister praised the Ruler of Sharjah for his efforts to advance Arab culture and his commitment to strengthening Arab identity and fostering cultural and intellectual exchange between Arab and international countries.

Forging cultural partnerships

Commenting on the participation, Fadel Hussein Bussaim, Director of SBA in Sharjah’s eastern region said: "The authority's participation in international events such as SIEL is grounded in its core objectives of fostering cultural exchange and bridging gaps between civilisations. SIEL holds great significance in the Arab Maghreb region's event calendar, as it provides a platform for strengthening collaboration with cultural and academic institutions outside our own borders. It also enables us to shine light on Emirati literature among the avid Moroccan readership."

Expanding on the significance of having a global presence he stated, "The Sharjah Book Authority places a strong emphasis on children's literature at international publishing and book fairs. This is because children's literature is of paramount importance within the broader Sharjah cultural project, which has achieved many successes through its diverse programs and initiatives and reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad AlQasimi, who believes that investing in the intellectual development of younger generations and expanding their access to knowledge is essential.”