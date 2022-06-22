If you are looking to save on fuel and more, Yes Rewards Programme has got you covered! The fuel rewards programme brought to you by ENOC Group enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products and groceries; across ENOC’s and EPPCO service station network.

All you need to know about the Yes Rewards Programme:

The ‘Yes’ rewards programme offers customers instant rewards via the ‘Yes’ rewards app.

Customers can earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the ‘Yes’ app to earn points across all ENOC outlets; including ENOC/EPPCO service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, Quick Oil Change, Car Wash, Tasjeel, and more.

Customers can also benefit from discounts across Dining, Beauty, Health & Wellness and Getaways.

Customers can collect as well as redeem points at any ENOC retail outlet.

Offering convenience and full flexibility, fuel transactions can be linked by sharing a one-time pin with the attendant.

Exclusive offers only available on the Yes Rewards app

‘Yes’ members receive e-coupons, e-vouchers, discounts and point-based offers directly on the app which can be used across any ENOC/EPPCO service station.

The ‘Yes’ app is available in AppStore for iOS or Google Play for Android devices and Huawei app gallery

Enjoy rewards every day at ENOC’s 174 service stations, 247 Zoom stores, 28 Tasjeel sites and 47 AutoPro outlets.

