Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the American University of Bahrain (“AUBH”) to support hands-on training and industry exposure for students pursuing careers in game design and interactive media.

The partnership sits under Savvy Academy, Savvy’s talent development platform. It focuses on building sustainable pathways into the games and esports sector. Through this collaboration, Savvy and AUBH will work together to better connect academic learning with real-world industry practice.

The MoU outlines areas of cooperation focused on student training and professional exposure. Planned initiatives include internship opportunities for students from AUBH’s College of Media and Design. The partnership also includes studio visits and structured industry engagement with Savvy’s teams in Riyadh. These activities give students direct insight into professional workflows, production environments, and the realities of working in the games industry.

Demand for game art, game design, and interactive media talent continues to grow across the region. This collaboration responds to that demand by supporting the development of industry-ready skills. It also increases students’ exposure to modern production pipelines and creative technologies.

“Partnering with academic institutions is critical to building a strong and sustainable talent pipeline for the games and esports sector,” said Amr Sager, Group Chief of Staff at Savvy Games Group. “Through this collaboration with the American University of Bahrain, we aim to give students early exposure to professional environments and practical experience that complements their academic studies.”

Dr. Layal Halawani, Dean of the College of Media and Design at the American University of Bahrain, said: “This partnership creates meaningful opportunities for our students to engage directly with the games industry. It strengthens the learning experience. It also supports our mission to prepare graduates for emerging and future-focused creative careers.”

The partnership forms part of Savvy Academy’s broader efforts to work with leading educational institutions across the region. These collaborations expand access to practical learning, industry exposure, and clear career pathways in games, esports, and interactive media.

