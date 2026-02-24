Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club (UAE) marked a significant milestone with its first social club meet, held in the heart of Al Rahba. Designed as an intimate gathering for owners and admirers of the marque, the evening blended classic automotive heritage with authentic Emirati hospitality, setting the tone for what promises to be a distinguished community of enthusiasts in the region.

Founded by Russell Simon Gale and Ali Abdulla Fadhel Almemari, the UAE chapter of the globally respected Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club was established to create a dedicated platform for owners and collectors to connect, share knowledge and celebrate the craftsmanship and legacy of Rolls-Royce motor cars. The event reflected that vision, as members arrived in a stunning display of Rolls-Royce models spanning generations, each vehicle a testament to timeless design and engineering excellence.

The highlight of the evening was an engaging fireside chat featuring the founders, who shared their passion for the brand and their aspirations for building a community rooted in camaraderie and cultural connection. Conversations flowed effortlessly among guests, from restoration stories and rare specifications to the unique experiences of ownership in the UAE.

Beyond the automobiles, the event embraced a distinctly local character. Guests enjoyed traditional Emirati cuisine and immersive touches that celebrated the nation’s heritage, including elegant horse and carriage rides that added a nostalgic charm to the setting. The fusion of British automotive heritage with Emirati tradition underscored the Club’s commitment to creating experiences that are both globally refined and locally meaningful.

Co-Founder Ali Abdulla Fadhel Almemari added, “The UAE has a vibrant community of collectors and enthusiasts who deeply appreciate heritage and excellence. Through the Club, we want to bring people together not only around the cars, but around shared values of tradition, refinement and friendship. Hosting our gathering in Shahama with an authentic Emirati touch was a meaningful way to begin this journey.”

“Rolls-Royce has always represented more than just a motor car; it represents craftsmanship, legacy and shared passion,” said Russell Simon Gale, Co-Founder of Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club (UAE). “Our goal is to create a welcoming platform in the UAE where owners and admirers can connect, exchange knowledge and celebrate these extraordinary vehicles in a setting that reflects the culture and hospitality of this country.”

The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club (UAE) aims to curate regular social meets, heritage drives, technical workshops and lifestyle experiences that honour the spirit of the marque while fostering a close-knit community across the Emirates. As the evening concluded under the open skies of Shahama, it was clear that the Club’s debut social gathering had laid the foundation for a new chapter in the UAE’s luxury automotive landscape, one that is defined by elegance, heritage and genuine connection.

