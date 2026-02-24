Dubai, United Arab Emirates, JTI is proud to announce the renewal of its Global Top Employer certification for 2026, reflecting continued progress and excellence in people practices across its global operations. This year, the Company was once again recognized as one of the 17 Global Top Employers.

Furthermore, JTI received certifications in 50 countries. Nearly 40 JTI markets achieved strong rankings, with 14 ranking first, 5 coming in second, and 8 placing third in their respective countries. At the regional level, JTI achieved second place in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa, and third in Europe.

Spotlight On The Middle East

“We are proud to have received Top Employer recognition for the Middle East and to see our regional people practices regarded as benchmarks on the global stage,” said Vitalija Kaneviciene, General Manager, JTI Middle East & Global Shisha. “This reflects our commitment to building a people-centric culture, co-created with our employees, where open dialogue shapes how we evolve and a shared sense of purpose drives workplace excellence. At JTI Middle East, we believe this approach is fundamental to building a future-ready organization—where innovation and sustainable growth thrive.”

A Broader Roadmap: What Makes Jti A Top Employer

JTI’s 2026 results show how the company’s people-first approach is embedded across the business. Employees contribute to strategy co-creation, innovation is encouraged through labs and idea programs, and responsible human–AI collaboration continues to evolve.

A collaborative work environment, strong Ethics & Integrity standards, and a clear commitment to sustainability and social purpose further shape the employee experience.

About JTI:

JTI, a member of the JT Group, is a modern and dynamic international company, passionate about quality and innovation. It sells its products in over 130 markets with the goal of bringing exceptional tobacco and nicotine experiences to its adult consumers. JTI is the global owner of both Winston and Camel, respectively the second and third largest combustible brands in the world. Other global brands include MEVIUS and LD. It is also present in the Reduced-Risk Products category with its heated tobacco brand, Ploom, vaping brand, Logic, and Nordic Spirit nicotine pouches. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Company employs over 46,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the twelfth consecutive year in 2026. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

