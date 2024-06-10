Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – In partnership with Saudia’s AlFursan loyalty program, the Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) has introduced the "Travel Account," a pioneering innovation in Saudi Arabia. This account is linked to AlFursan loyalty program, enabling users to earn reward miles monthly based on their average balance. These miles can be redeemed through the bank's app, offering a seamless way to enjoy a variety of rewards.

Maher Khayat, General Manager of Personal Banking Group at Saudi Investment Bank, said: “The launch of this product comes as part of our strategy to provide the best banking experience for our customers, considering the growing demand for more comprehensive products that combine travel and technology requirements. We always strive to innovate solutions that meet the aspirations of our customers and raise the level of services provided to them. This cooperation with Saudia’s loyalty program, AlFursan, embodies our commitment to providing an unparalleled travel experience and strengthens our position as a leading bank that cares about all aspects of our customers' well-being."

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan loyalty at Saudia, stated, “AlFursan is committed to strengthening relationships with our members by providing them with diverse and exclusive opportunities to earn miles and other unique benefits. The Travel Account further simplifies this process by allowing members to easily transfer their miles to AlFursan and redeem them for our extensive rewards program."

AlFursan members enjoy many benefits and services, including travel upgrades and free flights, as well as a free increase in luggage weight and priority on the waiting list. Members also benefit from a wide range of offers and rewards the program's global partnerships.

