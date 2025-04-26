Arab Bank Group reported solid results for the first quarter of 2025, with 7 % increase in net income after tax reaching $ 271 million as compared to $252.8 million for the same period last year. The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $ 12.1 billion.

The Group’s Assets grew by 6 % to reach $ 72.7 billion, loans grew by 5 % to reach $ 39.1 billion, and deposits grew by 7 % to reach $ 53.2 billion.

Mr. Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated that Arab Bank’s first-quarter 2025 results were strong despite the global economic conditions and geopolitical developments. He attributed the bank’s robust performance to its diversified and agile business model, underpinned by a broad regional footprint—particularly across the GCC region. Mr. Masri underscored the bank’s strong capital position, high-quality assets, ample liquidity, and prudent risk management framework as key pillars supporting its efficient operating model. Mr. Masri reiterated his trust in the bank’s ability to continue delivering good and sustainable returns to shareholders, citing its forward-looking vision and well-integrated institutional strategy.

Ms. Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer, stated that Arab Bank delivered robust results during the first quarter 2025, as a result of the bank’s resilience and its ability to deliver consistent performance while maintaining the strength of its balance sheet. The bank’s revenues grew by 4 % driven by sustainable growth in its business.

Ms. Sadik added that the Group’s liquidity and asset quality remain solid where loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 74 % and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%. Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.2 %.

Ms. Sadik commented on the bank’s significant strides in digital transformation and innovation, aimed at enhancing customer experience and delivering value to shareholders. These strides underscore the Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation in the financial sector.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank has recently unveiled its refreshed brand identity, a bold step forward that reflects its enduring legacy and ambitious vision as a leading financial institution in the MENA region, committed to empowering its customers and communities to achieve their aspirations.