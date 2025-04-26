Muscat: In recognition of its outstanding contributions to advancing digital banking through the use of cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and drive transformation across its services, Sohar International was honored with the prestigious ‘Bank of the Year in Digital Innovation’ Award at the DLive Awards 2025. The accolade was presented during the exclusive DLive Conference, organized by Muscat Media Group and held at the JW Marriott Hotel, OCEC, Muscat. Under the compelling theme ‘The Next in Digital Innovation’, the event brought together more than 150 influential C-level executives, government dignitaries, technology innovators, industry specialists, and digital transformation professionals. His Excellency Ahmed bin Jaafar Al-Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. Representing Sohar International at the ceremony were Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer, and Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer—reflecting the bank’s unwavering dedication to spearheading transformative digital solutions within Oman’s banking sector.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “This recognition highlights Sohar International’s strategic commitment to digital innovation—integrated across every function of our organization. We strive to anticipate evolving customer expectations and respond with intelligent, user-centric solutions that drive both efficiency and experience. By embedding advanced digital capabilities into our framework, we’ve fostered a culture of continuous improvement and agility. Our transformation journey extends beyond systems and platforms; it delivers tangible impact for individuals, businesses, and society at large, while contributing meaningfully to Oman’s economic development. At Sohar International, we view innovation not just as a tool, but as a responsibility—to empower communities and help position Oman as a regional force in digital progress.”

The event served as a platform to explore the future of digital innovation through high-impact discussions and expert insights. Panel discussions at the event covered relevant topics such as 'Digital Innovation: Advancing Oman’s Vision 2040’ and ‘AI – Shaping the Future of Work, Life and Beyond’ as well as a presentation on ‘Embedding Sustainability into transactions through innovative fintech and blockchain technologies’.

Sohar International’s recognition at this milestone event reflects its forward-thinking approach and consistent leadership in redefining banking excellence. By prioritizing technological innovation, the bank ensures it remains responsive to dynamic market requirements, regulatory landscapes, and global digital trends.

The award reaffirms Sohar International’s role as a catalyst for digital progress. As the bank continues to evolve, it remains committed to delivering meaningful solutions, enhancing community impact, and supporting Oman’s long-term vision.

