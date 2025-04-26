Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait successfully concluded two high-impact workshops on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), bringing together capital market professionals, corporate leaders and investor relations (IR) practitioners for a day of insightful discussions and practical training.

The workshops provided IR practitioners with a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of international best practices and the evolving impact of global trends on the investor relations landscape. The event also formed part of Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness of the critical role that the IR function plays in supporting listed companies and enhancing market transparency.

Commenting on the success of the event, Boursa Kuwait Director of Investor Relations Mr. Fahad Al-Besher said, “These workshops reflect our ongoing commitment to empower listed companies with the tools and knowledge to advance investor relations capabilities within the Kuwaiti capital market and build a more transparent and accessible investment environment. By connecting global perspectives with local relevance, we are equipping market participants with the tools to foster investor confidence and drive sustainable market growth. I would like to sincerely thank our partners at MEIRA, our speakers and all attendees for their ongoing dedication to advancing investor relations in the region.”

The first session, titled “From Global Trends to Local Impact – Understanding Macro Sentiment from the World to Kuwait,” was led by Jaap Mejer, Head of Sell-side Research at Arqaam Capital and offered a comprehensive analysis of global macroeconomic trends and their ripple effects across the GCC, with a particular focus on Kuwait. Topics included interest rate trajectories, capital flows, regional fiscal sustainability and Kuwait’s evolving regulatory and institutional landscape.

“Our session offered a timely overview of how macroeconomic dynamics—ranging from shifting monetary policies to geopolitical risk—are shaping investor sentiment and influencing capital flows across the GCC. By connecting these global trends to Kuwait’s economic and regulatory context, we aimed to equip stakeholders with actionable insights to navigate today’s complex market environment. I’d like to thank Boursa Kuwait for the opportunity to share these perspectives and for their continued leadership in advancing financial literacy and transparency,” stated Mr. Mejer.

Meanwhile, the second session, “How to Best Target and Engage with Investors,” was given by Mr. Sam Ryan Siahpolo, Partner at Instinctif Partners, who shared practical strategies for identifying, engaging, and retaining diverse investor types. Participants gained valuable insights into building targeted engagement plans, aligning corporate messaging with investor expectations, and leveraging disclosure and ESG commitments to broaden their shareholder base.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Siahpolo said, “Engaging with Kuwait’s capital market professionals on how to refine investor targeting and deepen engagement strategies was a rewarding experience. As IR continues to evolve in both scope and complexity, companies must adapt their approaches to align with the expectations of a global investor base. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Boursa Kuwait for hosting this initiative and for their commitment to strengthening IR capabilities in the region.”

“Today’s sessions highlighted the importance of continuous learning in an ever-evolving market landscape. Our long-standing strategic partnership with Boursa Kuwait reflects a shared commitment to advancing the IR function in Kuwait and across the region. At MEIRA, we believe our success is built on the dedication of our members and the expertise of our partners. I would like to thank the bourse for its unwavering support and its efforts to equip market participants with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic financial environment,” said MEIRA CEO Paolo Casamassima.

Mr. Mohammad Abdal, Chairman of the Kuwait chapter of the Middle East Investor Relations Association spoke about the rapidly evolving IR field, saying: “Investor relations is becoming a core pillar of effective corporate strategy and capital market development. In Kuwait, advancing IR standards is essential to building investor trust, promoting transparency and enhancing the global competitiveness of our market. The Middle East Investor Relations Association and its Kuwait chapter are proud to support initiatives that equip listed companies with the skills and knowledge needed to engage more meaningfully with investors and adapt to evolving stakeholder expectations.”

Organizing enlightening workshops and other educational initiatives form an integral part of Boursa Kuwait's Corporate Sustainability strategy, which aims to create a lasting and meaningful impact on the communities where it operates. These programs also reinforce the exchange's unwavering commitment and continuous efforts to equip all market participants with an in-depth understanding of the functioning of capital markets and various tools and techniques required to make informed investment decisions and effectively meet investors' needs. It also aligns with Goal 4 - Quality Education - and Goal 17 - Partnership for the Goals - of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

Brief Overview of Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

