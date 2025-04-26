Muscat – Muscat Municipality has announced the awarding of the implementation contract for the Commercial District Development Project in Ruwi, as part of Muscat Governorate's strategy to develop commercial neighborhoods. The project will include expanding green areas, creating seating areas and additional parking to ensure smooth traffic flow, developing pedestrian pathways, incorporating modern technologies, and establishing other facilities. The implementation of this project aligns with Muscat Municipality’s efforts to enhance the urban landscape, improve quality of life in the city, and provide a comprehensive, sustainable, human-centric urban environment that serves all segments of society.

The project will be executed over an estimated area of 360,000 square meters, with a timeline of 16 months. It includes landscaping and green spaces covering approximately 6,500 square meters, shaded seating areas and additional sitting zones, and the provision of 2,458 new parking spaces to improve traffic movement. Additionally, the project features pedestrian walkways covering around 101,806 square meters, the deployment of smart infrastructure, and the construction of service kiosks and modern restrooms—contributing to increased economic and commercial activity and enriching the urban experience for both residents and visitors.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, said:

“Muscat Governorate is witnessing the execution of a package of major development projects that strengthen its economic and tourism position, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable development that embodies its ambitious vision. The Ruwi Commercial District Development Project falls within Muscat Governorate’s strategy to develop commercial areas in line with the highest approved standards. These development projects align with the Greater Muscat Structural Plan, which is a key output of the National Urban Development Strategy under Oman Vision 2040, aiming to balance economic growth and quality of life, and to build an integrated, sustainable urban environment that meets the needs of current and future generations.”

The Ruwi Commercial District Development Project represents a pivotal step in Muscat Municipality’s vision to transform commercial centers into vibrant, sustainable destinations aligned with the development goals of Muscat Governorate. The project is expected to raise infrastructure efficiency, improve the level of public services, enhance the area’s attractiveness to investors, and maximize commercial opportunities for local enterprises, thereby accelerating economic development.

It is worth noting that Muscat Municipality continues to support national efforts toward achieving the ambitious vision of a “Sustainable, Prosperous, and Vibrant Muscat” by collaborating with relevant stakeholders and providing all essential resources related to services, planning, and urban districts. These efforts aim to boost tourism and development, enhance quality of life, and strengthen the Sultanate's position as a sustainable and tourist-friendly city in line with national objectives.