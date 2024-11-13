Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced a partnership between AlFursan loyalty program and Choice Hotels, enabling AlFursan members to join Choice Privileges, the loyalty program of Choice Hotels.

The agreement was signed by Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, and Nour Ghanem, General Manager of Choice Hotels in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the partnership, AlFursan members will earn 1,000 AlFursan reward miles for every 5,000 Choice Privileges points converted.

Mr. Essam Akhonbay, the Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, commented: “This partnership reflects Saudia’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its global network of partnerships and offering more exclusive benefits to AlFursan members. With Choice Hotels’ extensive portfolio across the world, this collaboration opens a wealth of new opportunities for our members to enjoy exceptional travel experiences worldwide.”

Mr. David Beers, CEO of Choice Hotels EMEA, said: “We continue to focus on adding redemption benefits that provide further value for our members so they can redeem the points they have earned by staying at nearly 7,500 Choice Hotels around the world. This new agreement is a great expansion of the rewards and opportunities that are available to the 65 million Choice Privileges members for their travels.”

AlFursan members enjoy a wide range of benefits and exclusive offers through extensive local and global partnerships, allowing members to accelerate the earning of Miles to redeem for flights with Saudia and our SkyTeam partners.

-Ends-

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com