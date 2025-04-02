Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of seasonal flights to Athens, Greece. The inaugural flight, SV195, departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 10:40 AM on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

This new route caters to the growing demand from both tourists and business travelers, offering enhanced convenience, comfort, and accessibility. It aligns with Saudia’s strategic vision to expand its global footprint, enhance competitiveness, and meet evolving guest preferences.

As part of the largest fleet modernization project in its history, Saudia continues to increase seat capacity, optimize route networks, and elevate the travel experience.

The Riyadh–Athens route will operate three times per week using the Airbus A320, known for its efficiency, reliability, and modern onboard services, ensuring a seamless journey for guests.

Further strengthening connectivity, Saudia will introduce flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Athens starting in June 2025.

Flight No. Dates Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time SV 0195 2-Apr-25 30-May-25 Monday, Wednesday. And Friday RUH 9:30 ATH 13:45 SV 0196 2-Apr-25 30-May-25 Monday, Wednesday. And Friday ATH 14:55 RUH 19:00

* Schedule in Local Time

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com