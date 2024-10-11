Riyadh: Saudia Group has announced its participation as a Presenting Partner in the inaugural Global Logistics Forum 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, from 12 – 14 October in Riyadh.

During the event, Saudia Group will showcase its latest advancements in logistics and aviation, reaffirming its commitment to reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudia Group’s participation is represented by two of its subsidiaries, Saudi Logistics Services (SAL) and Saudia Cargo, both recognized leaders in logistics and cargo solutions in the Kingdom. The forum is expected to feature the signing of several agreements for both companies, aimed at expanding partnerships, enhancing the client base, and further strengthening their market leadership.

Saudia Group will unveil the highly anticipated debut of the all-electric jet by Lilium in the Kingdom. This follows the landmark agreement between Saudia Group and Lilium to acquire up to 100 eVTOLs jets, signed at Lilium’s headquarters in Munich in July 2024. The debut emphasizes Saudia Group’s commitment to advancing regional air mobility in the Kingdom, contributing to sustainable aviation and facilitating direct transportation for pilgrims from Jeddah to Makkah.

The Global Logistics Forum 2024 will bring together industry leaders from around the world, offering a great platform for Saudia Group to engage with potential partners and foster innovation and collaboration in the logistics and aviation sectors.