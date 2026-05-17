Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo and Tibah Airports Operation Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the operational capabilities of Madinah Airport related to air cargo. The signing took place during the 20th Steering Committee Meeting for the Activation of the National Aviation Sector Strategy. This collaboration seeks to leverage Saudia Cargo's global expertise and the strategic location of the airport managed by Tibah, ensuring increased efficiency in supply chains and keeping pace with the rapid growth in the aviation sector.

This cooperation encompasses several key areas, such as supporting logistics initiatives. This includes working with relevant legislative and governmental bodies, in addition to organizing regular workshops and consultations to improve current practices and explore new opportunities in the logistics sector. The partners will also work to facilitate the seamless exchange of vital information, expertise, and resources to enhance logistics operations and develop joint opportunities in the Madinah region.

Furthermore, this collaboration primarily focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness through knowledge transfer, specialized workshops, and regular meetings, with a direct focus on improving customer experience by developing comprehensive plans and innovative initiatives for the logistics and air cargo sector in Madinah. Additionally, Saudia Cargo will provide special shipping rates to stimulate air cargo and export activities in Madinah. In return, Tibah Airports Operations Company will offer incentive programs to support Saudia Cargo's operations at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

This partnership between the two parties represents a strategic step that will work to improve air cargo flows, offer more competitive services, and will significantly contribute to enhancing Madinah's position as a leading aviation and logistics hub, directly contributing to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification goals and enhancing its global connectivity.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.

For Saudia Cargo media inquiries please contact:

Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi Airlines Cargo Company

Manager PR & External Communication

Email: falzahrani@saudiacargo.com

Reem AlTajer

Burson

reem.tajer@bursonglobal.com