Amidst evolving global trade dynamics, Saudia Cargo and China Cargo Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the World Cargo Symposium, forging a strategic alliance to enhance trade between Saudi Arabia and China. The partnership aims to optimize export operations, provide advanced logistics services, and capitalize on growing global market demands, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and China's Belt and Road Initiative, ensuring resilient supply chains in today's interconnected world.

The MoU establishes a framework for enhanced collaboration, with both parties committed to strengthening interline cooperation, building upon existing and future SPA agreements. This includes joint marketing and promotional activities, the execution of joint marketing strategies, and a focus on harmonizing cargo service operations, pricing, and the provision of specialized cargo handling for sensitive goods.

Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, said”: "This MoU with China Cargo Airlines represents a significant milestone for Saudia Cargo. We are setting our sights on elevating shipping capabilities and broaden our export footprint in the Chinese markets. By optimizing export operations and delivery advanced logistic services that cater to evolving global market demands, we are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen our position as a leading global cargo carrier but also contribute significantly to the realization of Vision 2030."

Wang Jianmin, President of China Cargo Airlines, added: "We are delighted to embark on this strategic journey with Saudia Cargo. We firmly believe that by uniting our strengths and resources, we can generate substantial value for our customers, enhance trade connectivity between Asia and the Middle East, and play a key role in the success of both Saudi Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative. To ensure the effective execution of this MoU, we will establish an executive team comprised of representatives from both organizations, fostering seamless collaboration and driving impactful results."

The agreement builds on the success of Saudia Cargo’s "Landing in China in 24" campaign, launched last year, which generated significant engagement from key partners and underscored the growing demand for efficient logistics solutions connecting the Kingdom with key Chinese markets.

China stands as Saudi Arabia’s primary merchandise trading partner, with exports reaching 16.1 billion SAR in 2023, representing 17% of the Kingdom's total exports. This underscores the increasing importance of this trade corridor and the potential for further growth.

