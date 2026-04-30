Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has recorded a 20% increase in brand value in 2026, reaching $1.3 billion, according to the latest Brand Finance airline rankings.

The result reflects sustained momentum in Saudia’s brand strength in recent years, with the airline more than doubling its brand value since 2021. Growth has also continued to track above the airline sector average, reinforcing Saudia’s position among the fastest-growing airline brands globally.

The performance signals a broader shift in how Saudia is perceived, as the airline continues to evolve into a more modern, premium brand with a distinct Saudi identity. This progress is increasingly supported by improvements across guest experience, product offering, and overall journey.

As part of this trajectory, Saudia achieved a brand rating upgrade to AA-, its strongest rating in over five years, reflecting continued strengthening of brand fundamentals. The airline has also maintained its position among the top global airline brands, ranking 32nd globally, while improving its standing in the Middle East.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Saudia’s continued growth reflects the progress we are making in strengthening the brand and delivering a more consistent and elevated experience for our guests. We have focused on building a clearer identity rooted in our Saudi culture while continuing to enhance our product and service. The priority now is to maintain that momentum and ensure that what we promise as a brand is consistently experienced across every touchpoint.”

Saudia continues to invest in enhancing its product, expanding its network, and strengthening its digital capabilities, as it works to deliver a seamless and competitive experience aligned with evolving global expectations.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked Second globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com