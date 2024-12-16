Jeddah: Saudia Group has announced exceptional On-Time Performance (OTP) rankings, for its subsidiaries, Saudia and flyadeal, achieving impressive global results, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site, Cirium, for November 2024.

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has emerged as the new leader among global industry peers, ranking first in On-Time Performance with an impressive on-time arrival rate of 89.85 percent. This achievement comes after operating more than 16,300 flights and marks the third time, following its first-place rankings in June and July of 2024. This accomplishment reiterates the integration and efficiency of Saudia’s operations.

flyadeal, one of the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, achieved a remarkable on-time performance (OTP) of 90.48 percent, securing the second position in the global low-cost airline category for the second consecutive month. Notably, flyadeal was ranked first in this category in September 2024.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “These outstanding results underscore the strategic importance of safe and timely operations, which significantly enhance customer confidence across our entire group. Saudia and flyadeal's commitment to operational excellence is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated front-line staff and the invaluable support from all Saudia Group business units.”

He added: “Saudia’s comprehensive transformation program, "Shine" has been instrumental in achieving this accomplishment. Through the program, we launch initiatives aimed at enhancing guest experience and operational efficiency, as well as improving various services and products.”

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium Chief Executive Officer added: “It’s fantastic to see Saudia take the top spot as the most on-time global airline in November, paired with sister carrier flyadeal which secured an impressive second place in the LCC category. These achievements really demonstrate the exceptional operational success of the Saudia Group. Their ongoing dedication to excellence and ability to deliver outstanding results month after month is truly commendable. They continue to set high standards and reinforce their significant impact on the airline industry.”

Within the upcoming few years, Saudia will be receiving 130 new aircraft, which aligns with the plan to double its seating capacity, reach new global destinations, as well as its commitment to bring the world to the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030. Saudia current fleet consists of 144 aircraft connecting the Kingdom with over 100 global destinations. The national flag carrier offers exceptional air services, blending warm Saudi hospitality with diverse, multilingual in-flight entertainment to suit all guest preferences.

flyadeal has a fleet of 36 Airbus A320 family aircraft operating from three main bases in Saudi Arabia – Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam – to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across the Kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. From early 2025, flying options will increase significantly as the airline embarks on an international expansion drive.

-Ends-

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

Media Center

Saudia Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.Saudia.com

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

For more information on flyadeal, please contact:

Updesh Kapur

Corporate Communications Department

Email: updesh.kapur@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com