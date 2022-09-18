Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Scheduled to be held in Dhahran Expo in Dammam, the third edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress is all set to enhance the capabilities of the industry’s workforce, and develop the theoretical and practical knowledge of aspiring professionals in the Kingdom by giving them an opportunity to interact and learn from leaders in the sector.

One key focus area of the event’s strategic agenda is improving the region’s maritime education standards, reinforcing its support for economic diversification, investments in promising sectors, and reducing dependence on oil and gas-based revenues. This echoes the goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to raise the contribution of non-oil exports to the GDP of the Kingdom from 16 per cent to at least 50 per cent.

Emad AlHumam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services, International Maritime Industries said: “Saudi Maritime Congress is the ideal platform to discuss the importance of maritime education and training, and the need for qualified national cadres to enhance the Kingdom's global competitiveness, and achieve the goals of Vision 2030. As the largest shipyard in the MENA region, it is our responsibility to contribute towards the progress of the maritime industry in the Kingdom. Following a strategic plan to construct some of the largest ships in the world, and thanks to our affiliation with leading global entities, we were able to take the lead in the shipbuilding industry and maintain standards that are at par with those of major international corporations. In line with the national aim of increasing job opportunities for Saudi nationals, we have always been keen on utilising the capabilities and expertise of local talents and resources.”

Christopher WELSBY, Chief Executive for UAE & KSA, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore said: “With the maritime sector in the Kingdom presently undergoing rapid development, we see it as our responsibility to support the nation in their move towards greater success by providing the necessary marine-related training. We have a proven track record in our training schemes providing extensive expertise which has enabled many maritime companies, ship owners & operators around the world. Bureau Veritas Company ensures that marine industry players globally are focused on energy efficiency and environmental safety. Through our participation in the Saudi Maritime Congress, we look forward to countless opportunities to collaborate with regional maritime institutions to not only share our expertise but also take advantage of their R&D capabilities to establish standards specific to the Kingdom's environmental, operational requirements & Flag administration requirements.”

Turki Al Shehri, Director of National Maritime Academy said: “In line with vision 2030 and in order to lead the progress of the sector, it is an absolute must to have skilled and capable professionals. As one of the leading maritime academies in the region, we at the National Maritime Academy believe that the onus is on us to qualify skilled local maritime professionals by exposing them to valuable work experience early in their careers. We have always been at the forefront of contributing towards the growth of this sector by forming strategic alliances with leading organisations in the industry. Our priority via our participation in the Saudi Maritime Congress is to localise maritime expertise and convert it into a resource to boost the Kingdom’s economy, while also enhancing the knowledge and opening new opportunities for our students.”

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the IMO's newest members being elected to the IMO Executive Council under Category C in 2021. Our aim is to reinforce the Kingdom’s role in achieving sustainability in the sector locally & globally by helping to amplify messages and support the Kingdom’s voice at IMO. In the third edition of the event, we have prioritised maritime education and its significance in producing skilled local professionals for the industry. Through our insightful sessions and panel discussions, we will facilitate knowledge transfer on the best practices in the sector and highlight multiple opportunities for the next generation of professionals.”